Your thoughts on Cung Le vs Frank Shamrock

No it is not.Poll is rigged.
not the best matchup for Frank even if he was younger.att i saw it as an easy defence with a big name involved, EliteXC worked that way; Frank was ancient and i genuinely thought that he had came back from retirement for this fight.
Frank letting Le breaking his arm with kicks standing in front of him was painful to watch.
he was also undersized for 185, but in a standup affair even a younger more athletic Frank would have lost.Frank was old by then. His knees were really bad and he had periods of inactivity. Don't get me wrong. Le was an older guy too but he didn't have the mileage that Frank had. Le had a kickboxing career but it's kickboxing under this ruleset that favored him. He was the sanda/sanshou champion but he never formally trained in it until way later. That sport was very niche. He was a TKD guy with jr college wrestling experience beating up other fighters who didn't quite understand that ruleset. I kind of felt that the promoters just got random kickboxers to show up so they can have the Cung Le show where he defends the "world" title.
UFC lawsuit didn't do anything to his career though. He was already 42 when Bisping mauled him and then he had that positive test that he disputed, forget what the end result of it was but best case scenario he would've been like 44 if he fought again.Truly Wished Cung had more MMA fights tbh.
Between his Hollywood career and UFC lawsuit
We lost so many fun fight tbh.
Is this true? I didn't know this.If I remember correctly the plan was rematch for Frank if he lost. First fight no wrestling, if he lost he would in the 2nd.