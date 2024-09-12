Your thoughts on Cung Le vs Frank Shamrock

Your thoughts on Cung Le vs Frank Shamrock

I'm a fan of both these fighters, but I didn't enjoy this fight. It's rare that I enjoy pure kickboxing fights in MMA.
 
If I remember correctly the plan was rematch for Frank if he lost. First fight no wrestling, if he lost he would in the 2nd.
 
loisestrad said:
Poll is rigged.
No it is not.

Its an awesome fight. But the fact that frank didnt go for the take down shouldnt be ignored either. Esp considering the time period.

Still, its a classic all time fight IMO
 
att i saw it as an easy defence with a big name involved, EliteXC worked that way; Frank was ancient and i genuinely thought that he had came back from retirement for this fight.

Frank letting Le breaking his arm with kicks standing in front of him was painful to watch.
 
Lee Danger said:
att i saw it as an easy defence with a big name involved, EliteXC worked that way; Frank was ancient and i genuinely thought that he had came back from retirement for this fight.

Frank letting Le breaking his arm with kicks standing in front of him was painful to watch.
not the best matchup for Frank even if he was younger.
 
Frank was old by then. His knees were really bad and he had periods of inactivity. Don't get me wrong. Le was an older guy too but he didn't have the mileage that Frank had. Le had a kickboxing career but it's kickboxing under this ruleset that favored him. He was the sanda/sanshou champion but he never formally trained in it until way later. That sport was very niche. He was a TKD guy with jr college wrestling experience beating up other fighters who didn't quite understand that ruleset. I kind of felt that the promoters just got random kickboxers to show up so they can have the Cung Le show where he defends the "world" title.
 
Truly Wished Cung had more MMA fights tbh.
Between his Hollywood career and UFC lawsuit
We lost so many fun fight tbh.
 
NoSmilez said:
Frank was old by then. His knees were really bad and he had periods of inactivity. Don't get me wrong. Le was an older guy too but he didn't have the mileage that Frank had. Le had a kickboxing career but it's kickboxing under this ruleset that favored him. He was the sanda/sanshou champion but he never formally trained in it until way later. That sport was very niche. He was a TKD guy with jr college wrestling experience beating up other fighters who didn't quite understand that ruleset. I kind of felt that the promoters just got random kickboxers to show up so they can have the Cung Le show where he defends the "world" title.
he was also undersized for 185, but in a standup affair even a younger more athletic Frank would have lost.
 
It's always good to see Frank get beat up.
 
I don't think Frank could have took him down even if he tried. I can't recall Shamrock going for takedowns during that time period, he was very broken down.

Cung Le isn't just some random guy from K1 either who will go down just by tapping his ankles, he can definitely stop a slow takedown attempt. He was a good wrestler and obviously fighting in Sanda helps too.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Truly Wished Cung had more MMA fights tbh.
Between his Hollywood career and UFC lawsuit
We lost so many fun fight tbh.
UFC lawsuit didn't do anything to his career though. He was already 42 when Bisping mauled him and then he had that positive test that he disputed, forget what the end result of it was but best case scenario he would've been like 44 if he fought again.
 
sjon22 said:
If I remember correctly the plan was rematch for Frank if he lost. First fight no wrestling, if he lost he would in the 2nd.
Is this true? I didn't know this.
 
