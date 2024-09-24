Your saddest UFC event?

For me, it has to be when Chad Mendes got defeated by McGregor. I wrestled with Chad in college and was heavily invested in that fight. When Chad was doing well, I was going nuts and couldn't wait to see his hand raised. Then when McGregor put it on him and gassed Mendes out, I was so upset. Had Chad been getting his ass kicked, that would've been one thing, but seeing Chad do so well had me pumped and so happy to be his friend. It also doesn't help that I put a bunch of money on Chad to win (I'm not even a gambling man).