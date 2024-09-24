Your saddest UFC event?

Koro_11
Think of a UFC card where you've been more disappointed in the results than in any other single event.
For me it's gotta be UFC 128, it featured by far my two favourite fighters at the time, Mirko Cro Cop and Shogun Rua.
In the end a completely washed up Mirko got finished by Brendan Schaub of all people, and a shopworn Shogun got absolutely dismantled by a young Jon Jones.
It wasn't just that they lost, it was the way they both lost, and who they both lost to...
