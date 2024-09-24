Your saddest UFC event?

Think of a UFC card where you've been more disappointed in the results than in any other single event.

For me it's gotta be UFC 128, it featured by far my two favourite fighters at the time, Mirko Cro Cop and Shogun Rua.

In the end a completely washed up Mirko got finished by Brendan Schaub of all people, and a shopworn Shogun got absolutely dismantled by a young Jon Jones.

It wasn't just that they lost, it was the way they both lost, and who they both lost to...


<WhitmanDefeat><DCrying>
 
Ha ha I was going to say the one Mirko got KO'd by Gonzaga of all fucking people. The same guy who got worked twice by werdum in stand up battles.

However Crocop losing to Schaub is also pretty fatal but I was kinda used to seeing my man getting KO'd by lesser fighters.
 
Nah

Dont wanna re-live it.
 
There's alot of them brotha. This game is as high and low as it gets.

Top of my head UFC on FOX 5.

Check out the scorecards. Yes all of these were brutal bloody CTE inducing one sided beatdowns. Just sad to witness for me. Three of my all time favs gets stacked on one card and they get absolutely massacred. One after the other.

Screenshot_20240924_185343_Chrome.jpg
 
Darren Till vs Masvidal.
Was really high on Till at the time...... and then there began the summer, although i now my is through.... hands , helping hands, reachin out, touching meeeeee, touchinggg. Youuuuuuu. ...... SWEEEET CAROLINE ..... BA BAHH BAHHH,... GOOD TIMES NEVER FELT SOOO GOOODD.. I FEEEEEEL FINE ..... BAAA BBA baaHHH
 
Last edited:
For me, it has to be when Chad Mendes got defeated by McGregor. I wrestled with Chad in college and was heavily invested in that fight. When Chad was doing well, I was going nuts and couldn't wait to see his hand raised. Then when McGregor put it on him and gassed Mendes out, I was so upset. Had Chad been getting his ass kicked, that would've been one thing, but seeing Chad do so well had me pumped and so happy to be his friend. It also doesn't help that I put a bunch of money on Chad to win (I'm not even a gambling man).
 
UFC 200 was pretty fucking sad to watch, but not in an emotional way. More pitiful.

We were supposed to get DC/Jones but instead we got the most boring fight on the card when DC just layed on Silva for 3 rounds.

Lesnar was supposed donkey kong smash Hunt or get KO'd trying. Instead we get another wet blanket performance.

Nunes destroyed Tate in the main event but the vibe was so dead at that point nobody cared.
 
Was pretty disappointed when Rampage lost to Forrest at UFC 86. But in terms of sad, seeing a shopworn BJ Penn get his ass kicked at the end of his career was pretty rough. Honorable mention to Brian Bowles losing to George Roop (a guy he would have wasted in his prime) after two years away and then retiring for good.
 
My saddest event was the one when the greedy Disney/ESPN, raised their prices to $79.99. I was a diehard fan, who bought every UFC PPV until Disney, possibly the richest company in the world, raised their prices to a ridiculous amount, and watered the cards down significantly! I will never buy a PPV again. Sad, because I miss seeing them live, and don't know how to see them free without going to a bar. I'm old, bars aren't my thang anymore.
 
Probably sitting up in the middle of the night watching Gus get wrecked by Rumble
 
The one where joanna lost to zhang via decision, I was devastated my baby lost like that.


Then I said, "Oh well, atleast Izzy vs Yoel should make up for all this."

Then Izzy vs Yoel happened......
 
UFC 249 for me. Ferguson and Cruz were my favourite fighters at the time… damn

Never been able to rewatch that Ferguson fight
 
