Your Opinion: Would Jones fight Ngannou if he came back today????

Hypothetically speaking,

If Ngannou re-signed with the UFC and Jones were offered 30 million or some crazy number (let's say Turki got his money into it)
do you think he would fight Ngannou???

Money talks, but I'm convinced at this point in time, Jones won't fight anyone that he considers a risk. I've never seen a fighter so concerned about their "legacy", although I suppose if I were the GOAT and in this position, I might not either.

Do you think he would take the money, or do you think he would duck?
 
I dont think so. If he doesn't retire after tomorrow then he still not gonna have many fights left and will likely cherry pick them. He already said he didn't want to do business with Aspinall. Said he wants to fight Alex but we have a loooooooooong way to go before this even become a possibility. I'll believe it when i see it
 
Absolutely.
It's ngannou that won't fight Jon without getting paid enough money that will compensate him for losing. I still believe that is Jon retires ngannou will come back to the UFC. Ngannou. Alex. These are fighters that motivate Jon because people generally think will beat Jon. Aspinall is a lose lose for Jon. If he wins then he gains nothing because he's supposed to win. If he loses then "who the hell is Tom Aspinall?" He's a nobody. Jon didn't lose to a legend.

Same reason GSP gave for not fighting Nate Diaz. GSP said if he would've beaten Nate besides money he'd have gain nothing and possibly lose stature because Nate was historically a lw and GSP was a ww so GSP would just look like a weight bully. If he loses then it's a legacy damaging fight. The last thing people would've remember and saw from GSP was him losing to someone he's supposed to beat.
 
I think he wanted to fight Ngannou after the Gane fight because his grappling looked bad.

Now I’m not so sure though, he’d probably fight him now.

That’d be a great fight, I think Ngannou takes it on the feet, but Jones could end it on the ground.
 
It's a much more attractive fight for Jon than the Aspinall fight is and I think it would happen.

1) Ngannou is older than Jon.
2) There is much more diverse video available of Ngannou's MMA technique, including his wrestling, so Ngannou is much easier to game plan than Aspinall.
3) Ngannou's KO power is less scary for someone like Jon than Tom's big blitz is.
4) Ngannou is a bigger money fight than Aspinall.
 
no, if so it'll take 4-5 years for it to actually happen so best we don't even tease the notion
 
Jon Jones is running away from Tom Aspinall, no way he dares to get in the octogon with the monster of this generation
 
Jones demanded 30 million to fight Ngannou and sat on the shelf for 2 and a half years. Now he's ducking the best heavyweight in the UFC.
 
The UFC can't afford Ngannou now.
 
He priced himself and stalled himself out of the fight the first time, I don't think he wants it unless its for an amount the UFC doesn't want to pay.
 
