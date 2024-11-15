Your Opinion: Would Jones fight Ngannou if he came back today????

Lionheart7167
Hypothetically speaking,
If Ngannou re-signed with the UFC and Jones were offered 30 million or some crazy number (let's say Turki got his money into it)
do you think he would fight Ngannou???
Money talks, but I'm convinced at this point in time, Jones won't fight anyone that he considers a risk. I've never seen a fighter so concerned about their "legacy", although I suppose if I were the GOAT and in this position, I might not either.
Do you think he would take the money, or do you think he would duck?
