Back in the day I played Super Mario world (snes) and had 98% secrets found all on my own. I could never find the last secret though. To all non cheaters who played the game without outside help do you remember your secret %?

dkeKk.jpg
 
Fuck if I can remember, but I found all the secret exits and star world + the world attached to it. I've played way too much Mario World in my time.
 
666 said:
Back in the day I played Super Mario world (snes) and had 98% secrets found all on my own. I could never find the last secret though. To all non cheaters who played the game without outside help do you remember your secret %?

The number isn't a percentage.. it's the number of completed exits, and there are 96 in total. The image you posted with the star shows 96, which means every exit was found.

If you got 98, then that means you broke the game and it's your fault Super Mario World 2 was so different. I blame you personally .
 
I 100% this game multiple times. It is my favorite Mario game.
 
So you're saying I actually won? I mean I played the game when I was around age 10 so I wasn't quite sure of the number I was sure it was 98 I got but guess it was 96.

I always thought it was a percentage. Thank you. I won.
 
