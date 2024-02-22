The number isn't a percentage.. it's the number of completed exits, and there are 96 in total. The image you posted with the star shows 96, which means every exit was found.Back in the day I played Super Mario world (snes) and had 98% secrets found all on my own. I could never find the last secret though. To all non cheaters who played the game without outside help do you remember your secret %?
So you're saying I actually won? I mean I played the game when I was around age 10 so I wasn't quite sure of the number I was sure it was 98 I got but guess it was 96.The number isn't a percentage.. it's the number of completed exits, and there are 96 in total. The image you posted with the star shows 96, which means every exit was found.
If you got 98, then that means you broke the game and it's your fault Super Mario World 2 was so different. I blame you personally .