Your First time on a plane

I only been on an airplane once. I didn't have a problem with it then but i kind of don't like planes now I try to avoid them 😬
 
First commercial flight was from California to Florida as a young child. I can remember it was a long long flight that I didn't enjoy. Dad had taken a job in Florida and I was taken out of grade school for a week in the month of Feb.. We looked at houses. I couldn't believe how nice and warm Florida was in Feb.

First flight I believe was with a neighbor in his private small propeller plane. He was an airplane pilot for a major airline and as a hobby had a small plane he would fly around the area. He took my father an I on a flight around the area. We flew around in circles from what I remember. For awhile I was given control of the plane. He was suggesting that I land the plane, and I think he was serious, but I was to chicken to do that.
 
Went to Orlando/Disney when I was 5 but don't remember the flight.
 
1982, Quebec City to Winnipeg. Back when people were still allowed to smoke on board. o_O
 
I think it was either Holland or Indonesia/Thailand. My parents took us travelling for a few months. I was around 4 and my parents took me on vacation. I can't remember much to be honest. I just remember crying a lot because my ears hurt. My mom legit abandoned me and left me with the airline stewardess to calm me down. They gave me some candy but it was really bad because it was mint.
 
Disney world Paris was my first flight. But the one I will always remember was flying first class from Dublin to florida. My Dad worked for an airline and had standby tickets, but the only seats available were in first class.
 
Washington D.C. to be raised as one of their own at 4yo…
 
From Riga to Moscow in 2003, I think. Nothing fancy, just to visit relatives. I was 6-7.
 
A small 4-5 seat plane in my local area in the 80s. It was the shark patrol so yes we were flying coastal areas looking for sharks
 
