Your First time on a plane

First commercial flight was from California to Florida as a young child. I can remember it was a long long flight that I didn't enjoy. Dad had taken a job in Florida and I was taken out of grade school for a week in the month of Feb.. We looked at houses. I couldn't believe how nice and warm Florida was in Feb.



First flight I believe was with a neighbor in his private small propeller plane. He was an airplane pilot for a major airline and as a hobby had a small plane he would fly around the area. He took my father an I on a flight around the area. We flew around in circles from what I remember. For awhile I was given control of the plane. He was suggesting that I land the plane, and I think he was serious, but I was to chicken to do that.