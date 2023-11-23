Young/Tech Savvy People: Who Is This and Why Is She Dancing Every Time I Open Facebook?

Zum Anzeigen anmelden oder registrieren Sieh dir auf Facebook Beiträge, Fotos und vieles mehr an.

Okay, Mayberry. I realize that I'm going to sound like an 80-year-old Luddite, but I need an answer to this, and I know that you young people and tech/social media savvy Internet folks will have an answer for me. Every time I go to Facebook, it seems like it gets harder and harder to see what Friends are posting. Instead of being able to scroll down and view what my Friends are posting, I'm always bombarded by videos, ads, pages, etc., that I've never heard of let alone visited. At this point, my page will open with a new post from a Friend and then I'll have to scroll for what feels like 10 minutes (past Babe Ruth in the kitchen with his wife, a dude with no shirt on doing dumbbell laterals, a picture of old Chicago, ads for restaurants, etc.) before I run into another post from a Friend. I'm guessing that this is Zuckerberg/Meta trying to lure me down various ad/algorithm rabbit holes. But I've never clicked on any of this. I don't know any of the groups or pages or whatever that these posts are coming from. I don't know how any of it is getting to me. I'm thinking that this is generated by Facebook - and it's impervious to adblockers/popup blockers - rather than any sort of targeted shit based on my Facebook clicking habits.Which brings me to this. Literally EVERY time I go to Facebook, I see this chick doing retarded dances. You'd think that she was my longest, best, and most frequently followed Friend on the site with how pervasive her presence is. But I'm not even sure she's real. That is, I'm not sure that she's the one making any of these pages. Because I noticed that the same girl doing the same dances is on a million different pages. And some of the videos arefucking bizarre, likeweird, porn-lite/pedo-bait shit that makes me wonder where this is coming from and who it's for. (And she's always crossing her eyes like she's literally mentally challenged. Is this what people think is hot now?) They're all short and they have shitty music, so my first thought was Tiktok, but why would Tiktok videos be on Facebook? I know that YouTube has started shoving 20-second videos at me like Instagram/Tiktok, but I get whyvideos show up on my home page because they're all based on my viewing history. I'm subscribed to comedian YT channels, so I see a ton of short joke videos from the comedians I'm subscribed to. That makes sense. This doesn't. I don't know what Facebook is doing with this weird girl.Those are all the same girl. I'd say that it was some bot shit, but no matter who/what is generating these Facebook pages, that girl has to be filming all those videos. Who is she and why is she everywhere? She's not famous, because I only see her on Facebook, but since she's not famous, that makes her ubiquity even stranger. What is this and why is it all over Facebook? Does anyone else see shit like this, or even see this same girl? Is it China or Russia trying to digitally control us with T&A? Do Instagram models get rewarded for followers by getting spammed on Facebook?I know that people are going to make fun of me for even still being on Facebook, but seriously, this is very weird to me and I'm not in the know, so, if you would be so kind, Mayberry...