Young/Tech Savvy People: Who Is This and Why Is She Dancing Every Time I Open Facebook?

Bullitt68

Bullitt68

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
26,403
Reaction score
4,235
Okay, Mayberry. I realize that I'm going to sound like an 80-year-old Luddite, but I need an answer to this, and I know that you young people and tech/social media savvy Internet folks will have an answer for me. Every time I go to Facebook, it seems like it gets harder and harder to see what Friends are posting. Instead of being able to scroll down and view what my Friends are posting, I'm always bombarded by videos, ads, pages, etc., that I've never heard of let alone visited. At this point, my page will open with a new post from a Friend and then I'll have to scroll for what feels like 10 minutes (past Babe Ruth in the kitchen with his wife, a dude with no shirt on doing dumbbell laterals, a picture of old Chicago, ads for restaurants, etc.) before I run into another post from a Friend. I'm guessing that this is Zuckerberg/Meta trying to lure me down various ad/algorithm rabbit holes. But I've never clicked on any of this. I don't know any of the groups or pages or whatever that these posts are coming from. I don't know how any of it is getting to me. I'm thinking that this is generated by Facebook - and it's impervious to adblockers/popup blockers - rather than any sort of targeted shit based on my Facebook clicking habits.

Which brings me to this. Literally EVERY time I go to Facebook, I see this chick doing retarded dances. You'd think that she was my longest, best, and most frequently followed Friend on the site with how pervasive her presence is. But I'm not even sure she's real. That is, I'm not sure that she's the one making any of these pages. Because I noticed that the same girl doing the same dances is on a million different pages. And some of the videos are really fucking bizarre, like uncomfortable weird, porn-lite/pedo-bait shit that makes me wonder where this is coming from and who it's for. (And she's always crossing her eyes like she's literally mentally challenged. Is this what people think is hot now?) They're all short and they have shitty music, so my first thought was Tiktok, but why would Tiktok videos be on Facebook? I know that YouTube has started shoving 20-second videos at me like Instagram/Tiktok, but I get why those videos show up on my home page because they're all based on my viewing history. I'm subscribed to comedian YT channels, so I see a ton of short joke videos from the comedians I'm subscribed to. That makes sense. This doesn't. I don't know what Facebook is doing with this weird girl.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550108067137&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093105395184&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551654707701&sk=reels_tab

Zum Anzeigen anmelden oder registrieren

Sieh dir auf Facebook Beiträge, Fotos und vieles mehr an.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Those are all the same girl. I'd say that it was some bot shit, but no matter who/what is generating these Facebook pages, that girl has to be filming all those videos. Who is she and why is she everywhere? She's not famous, because I only see her on Facebook, but since she's not famous, that makes her ubiquity even stranger. What is this and why is it all over Facebook? Does anyone else see shit like this, or even see this same girl? Is it China or Russia trying to digitally control us with T&A? Do Instagram models get rewarded for followers by getting spammed on Facebook?

I know that people are going to make fun of me for even still being on Facebook, but seriously, this is very weird to me and I'm not in the know, so, if you would be so kind, Mayberry...

confused-the-office.gif
 
That's Facebook reminding you to visit pornhub and rub one out.

But seriously, facebook is 99% bullshit ads & content, but you can get rid of it with a couple clicks. Look on the left for "Feeds", click it then look for "Friends" and click that. It should now be showing only your friend's stuff in chronological order. Unfortunately you have to do this every time you visit, either that or you change your default Facebook bookmark to this https://www.facebook.com/?filter=friends&sk=h_chr
 
Bullitt68 said:
Okay, Mayberry. I realize that I'm going to sound like an 80-year-old Luddite, but I need an answer to this, and I know that you young people and tech/social media savvy Internet folks will have an answer for me. Every time I go to Facebook, it seems like it gets harder and harder to see what Friends are posting. Instead of being able to scroll down and view what my Friends are posting, I'm always bombarded by videos, ads, pages, etc., that I've never heard of let alone visited. At this point, my page will open with a new post from a Friend and then I'll have to scroll for what feels like 10 minutes (past Babe Ruth in the kitchen with his wife, a dude with no shirt on doing dumbbell laterals, a picture of old Chicago, ads for restaurants, etc.) before I run into another post from a Friend. I'm guessing that this is Zuckerberg/Meta trying to lure me down various ad/algorithm rabbit holes. But I've never clicked on any of this. I don't know any of the groups or pages or whatever that these posts are coming from. I don't know how any of it is getting to me. I'm thinking that this is generated by Facebook - and it's impervious to adblockers/popup blockers - rather than any sort of targeted shit based on my Facebook clicking habits.

Which brings me to this. Literally EVERY time I go to Facebook, I see this chick doing retarded dances. You'd think that she was my longest, best, and most frequently followed Friend on the site with how pervasive her presence is. But I'm not even sure she's real. That is, I'm not sure that she's the one making any of these pages. Because I noticed that the same girl doing the same dances is on a million different pages. And some of the videos are really fucking bizarre, like uncomfortable weird, porn-lite/pedo-bait shit that makes me wonder where this is coming from and who it's for. (And she's always crossing her eyes like she's literally mentally challenged. Is this what people think is hot now?) They're all short and they have shitty music, so my first thought was Tiktok, but why would Tiktok videos be on Facebook? I know that YouTube has started shoving 20-second videos at me like Instagram/Tiktok, but I get why those videos show up on my home page because they're all based on my viewing history. I'm subscribed to comedian YT channels, so I see a ton of short joke videos from the comedians I'm subscribed to. That makes sense. This doesn't. I don't know what Facebook is doing with this weird girl.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550108067137&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093105395184&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551654707701&sk=reels_tab

Zum Anzeigen anmelden oder registrieren

Sieh dir auf Facebook Beiträge, Fotos und vieles mehr an.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Those are all the same girl. I'd say that it was some bot shit, but no matter who/what is generating these Facebook pages, that girl has to be filming all those videos. Who is she and why is she everywhere? She's not famous, because I only see her on Facebook, but since she's not famous, that makes her ubiquity even stranger. What is this and why is it all over Facebook? Does anyone else see shit like this, or even see this same girl? Is it China or Russia trying to digitally control us with T&A? Do Instagram models get rewarded for followers by getting spammed on Facebook?

I know that people are going to make fun of me for even still being on Facebook, but seriously, this is very weird to me and I'm not in the know, so, if you would be so kind, Mayberry...

confused-the-office.gif
Click to expand...
It’s scammers trying to latch onto an OF chick. Only took a second to find her and see her in all her naked glory.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Okay, Mayberry. I realize that I'm going to sound like an 80-year-old Luddite, but I need an answer to this, and I know that you young people and tech/social media savvy Internet folks will have an answer for me. Every time I go to Facebook, it seems like it gets harder and harder to see what Friends are posting. Instead of being able to scroll down and view what my Friends are posting, I'm always bombarded by videos, ads, pages, etc., that I've never heard of let alone visited. At this point, my page will open with a new post from a Friend and then I'll have to scroll for what feels like 10 minutes (past Babe Ruth in the kitchen with his wife, a dude with no shirt on doing dumbbell laterals, a picture of old Chicago, ads for restaurants, etc.) before I run into another post from a Friend. I'm guessing that this is Zuckerberg/Meta trying to lure me down various ad/algorithm rabbit holes. But I've never clicked on any of this. I don't know any of the groups or pages or whatever that these posts are coming from. I don't know how any of it is getting to me. I'm thinking that this is generated by Facebook - and it's impervious to adblockers/popup blockers - rather than any sort of targeted shit based on my Facebook clicking habits.

Which brings me to this. Literally EVERY time I go to Facebook, I see this chick doing retarded dances. You'd think that she was my longest, best, and most frequently followed Friend on the site with how pervasive her presence is. But I'm not even sure she's real. That is, I'm not sure that she's the one making any of these pages. Because I noticed that the same girl doing the same dances is on a million different pages. And some of the videos are really fucking bizarre, like uncomfortable weird, porn-lite/pedo-bait shit that makes me wonder where this is coming from and who it's for. (And she's always crossing her eyes like she's literally mentally challenged. Is this what people think is hot now?) They're all short and they have shitty music, so my first thought was Tiktok, but why would Tiktok videos be on Facebook? I know that YouTube has started shoving 20-second videos at me like Instagram/Tiktok, but I get why those videos show up on my home page because they're all based on my viewing history. I'm subscribed to comedian YT channels, so I see a ton of short joke videos from the comedians I'm subscribed to. That makes sense. This doesn't. I don't know what Facebook is doing with this weird girl.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550108067137&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093105395184&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551654707701&sk=reels_tab

Zum Anzeigen anmelden oder registrieren

Sieh dir auf Facebook Beiträge, Fotos und vieles mehr an.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Those are all the same girl. I'd say that it was some bot shit, but no matter who/what is generating these Facebook pages, that girl has to be filming all those videos. Who is she and why is she everywhere? She's not famous, because I only see her on Facebook, but since she's not famous, that makes her ubiquity even stranger. What is this and why is it all over Facebook? Does anyone else see shit like this, or even see this same girl? Is it China or Russia trying to digitally control us with T&A? Do Instagram models get rewarded for followers by getting spammed on Facebook?

I know that people are going to make fun of me for even still being on Facebook, but seriously, this is very weird to me and I'm not in the know, so, if you would be so kind, Mayberry...

confused-the-office.gif
Click to expand...
It is an advanzced cyber wepon desined by the NSA and released into the wild to make you a stupido/perverted pedophile/sissyboy/whatever the hell the weapon wants you to be. every single man is tracked by this sophisticated software to test them for sexual deviancy and "incept" you into purchasing consumer goods.

Your computer tracks eye movements at an advanced level, using your frontal eye camera

It notices you are simultaneously repulsed and disgusted by these images- to the computer, this is GOOD. it is GOOD you are looking at it. if you are looking at IT there is a possibility that you will give IT money. you will become repulsed by the image, as is the intention. you will then 'purify' yourself by looking at "good, wholesome" content (whatever that is to you personally, maybe church. sports. mma. fashion. whatever). you WILL then purchase consumer goods. this is how the economy works

alternatively, it is not motivated by money. the program is literally designed to make you go insane and commit suicide by feeling shame at these perverted thoughts.

there you go old man! problem solved!
 
Bballfan123 said:
It is an advanzced cyber wepon desined by the NSA and released into the wild to make you a stupido/perverted pedophile/sissyboy/whatever the hell the weapon wants you to be. every single man is tracked by this sophisticated software to test them for sexual deviancy and "incept" you into purchasing consumer goods.

Your computer tracks eye movements at an advanced level, using your frontal eye camera

It notices you are simultaneously repulsed and disgusted by these images- to the computer, this is GOOD. it is GOOD you are looking at it. if you are looking at IT there is a possibility that you will give IT money. you will become repulsed by the image, as is the intention. you will then 'purify' yourself by looking at "good, wholesome" content (whatever that is to you personally, maybe church. sports. mma. fashion. whatever). you WILL then purchase consumer goods. this is how the economy works

alternatively, it is not motivated by money. the program is literally designed to make you go insane and commit suicide by feeling shame at these perverted thoughts.

there you go old man! problem solved!
Click to expand...
Yeah man. The real person (Daisy Blooms) wants you to buy a subscription to her Only Fans. Then these other scammers are setting up fake “free” Only Fans sites to collect data. That’s why there are a bunch of fake FB pages.
 
FyrFytr998 said:
Yeah man. The real person (Daisy Blooms) wants you to buy a subscription to her Only Fans. Then these other scammers are setting up fake “free” Only Fans sites to collect data. That’s why there are a bunch of fake FB pages.
Click to expand...
and how would a gentle man get in on this endeavor? do i have to dress up as this Daisy Blooms character?
 
Bballfan123 said:
and how would a gentle man get in on this endeavor? do i have to dress up as this Daisy Blooms character?
Click to expand...
No from a brief looking at what she has put out. She’s always with a single guy who I assume is her real life boyfriend. So all you have to do to get in is be a Sherbro alpha with a hot girlfriend willing to bang you on camera for money.
<seedat>
 
It sure is annoying when a site you've grown adapted to changes for the purpose of bombarding you with ads. Good job that's only happened to Facebook.
 
That’s my grandma. Why you no like
 
I'm guessing that it depends on how many friends you have and what you're looking at?

I only have a few family members on Facebook and I don't check often, so most of my feed is full of generic shit from people or organisations that I don't know.
 
FyrFytr998 said:
Yeah man. The real person (Daisy Blooms) wants you to buy a subscription to her Only Fans. Then these other scammers are setting up fake “free” Only Fans sites to collect data. That’s why there are a bunch of fake FB pages.
Click to expand...
curiosity-curious.gif
 
Bullitt68 said:
Okay, Mayberry. I realize that I'm going to sound like an 80-year-old Luddite, but I need an answer to this, and I know that you young people and tech/social media savvy Internet folks will have an answer for me. Every time I go to Facebook, it seems like it gets harder and harder to see what Friends are posting. Instead of being able to scroll down and view what my Friends are posting, I'm always bombarded by videos, ads, pages, etc., that I've never heard of let alone visited. At this point, my page will open with a new post from a Friend and then I'll have to scroll for what feels like 10 minutes (past Babe Ruth in the kitchen with his wife, a dude with no shirt on doing dumbbell laterals, a picture of old Chicago, ads for restaurants, etc.) before I run into another post from a Friend. I'm guessing that this is Zuckerberg/Meta trying to lure me down various ad/algorithm rabbit holes. But I've never clicked on any of this. I don't know any of the groups or pages or whatever that these posts are coming from. I don't know how any of it is getting to me. I'm thinking that this is generated by Facebook - and it's impervious to adblockers/popup blockers - rather than any sort of targeted shit based on my Facebook clicking habits.

Which brings me to this. Literally EVERY time I go to Facebook, I see this chick doing retarded dances. You'd think that she was my longest, best, and most frequently followed Friend on the site with how pervasive her presence is. But I'm not even sure she's real. That is, I'm not sure that she's the one making any of these pages. Because I noticed that the same girl doing the same dances is on a million different pages. And some of the videos are really fucking bizarre, like uncomfortable weird, porn-lite/pedo-bait shit that makes me wonder where this is coming from and who it's for. (And she's always crossing her eyes like she's literally mentally challenged. Is this what people think is hot now?) They're all short and they have shitty music, so my first thought was Tiktok, but why would Tiktok videos be on Facebook? I know that YouTube has started shoving 20-second videos at me like Instagram/Tiktok, but I get why those videos show up on my home page because they're all based on my viewing history. I'm subscribed to comedian YT channels, so I see a ton of short joke videos from the comedians I'm subscribed to. That makes sense. This doesn't. I don't know what Facebook is doing with this weird girl.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550108067137&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093105395184&sk=reels_tab

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551654707701&sk=reels_tab

Zum Anzeigen anmelden oder registrieren

Sieh dir auf Facebook Beiträge, Fotos und vieles mehr an.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Those are all the same girl. I'd say that it was some bot shit, but no matter who/what is generating these Facebook pages, that girl has to be filming all those videos. Who is she and why is she everywhere? She's not famous, because I only see her on Facebook, but since she's not famous, that makes her ubiquity even stranger. What is this and why is it all over Facebook? Does anyone else see shit like this, or even see this same girl? Is it China or Russia trying to digitally control us with T&A? Do Instagram models get rewarded for followers by getting spammed on Facebook?

I know that people are going to make fun of me for even still being on Facebook, but seriously, this is very weird to me and I'm not in the know, so, if you would be so kind, Mayberry...

confused-the-office.gif
Click to expand...
Link is not working for me for some reason.
 
I quit using Facebook years ago. Life goes on.
Try doing the same.
 
Hmmm, even though I'm using an ad blocker, if I go to a thread that's created by a mod, I get ads.

The fuck is this shit?
 
It’s cuz you’re watching the videos that are auto playing lmao. Don’t pretend you don’t like it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,265
Messages
55,069,081
Members
174,585
Latest member
Wokenwoke

Share this page

Back
Top