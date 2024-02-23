Young people think they're indestructible (and they're kinda right)

When I was in high school, our PE teacher had us start playing basketball, but at some point one we realized the teacher had left and was gone for a while. There were no adults in the entire gym.



So one dude gives a hard foul, then another, and another, and it kept being progressively worse until I literally tackled one guy, and from there everyone started playing tackle basketball. Everyone was having a good time, no actual fights broke out.



All the guys playing must have gotten thrown down hard at least a dozen times, on the hardwood floor with people landing on top of them. This went on for probably 45 minutes. Teacher never came back.



When the bell rang we all just walked to the locker room to get ready for our next class. Nobody got injured, nobody was limping. I don't even think I was sore the next day.



If I were to do that today I'd probably be taken away in a wheelchair. It's amazing how resilient our bodies were when we were young.