Young people think they're indestructible (and they're kinda right)

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
27,931
Reaction score
34,883
When I was in high school, our PE teacher had us start playing basketball, but at some point one we realized the teacher had left and was gone for a while. There were no adults in the entire gym.

So one dude gives a hard foul, then another, and another, and it kept being progressively worse until I literally tackled one guy, and from there everyone started playing tackle basketball. Everyone was having a good time, no actual fights broke out.

All the guys playing must have gotten thrown down hard at least a dozen times, on the hardwood floor with people landing on top of them. This went on for probably 45 minutes. Teacher never came back.

When the bell rang we all just walked to the locker room to get ready for our next class. Nobody got injured, nobody was limping. I don't even think I was sore the next day.

If I were to do that today I'd probably be taken away in a wheelchair. It's amazing how resilient our bodies were when we were young.
 
Nice humble brag, bruh.
 
Post-30-years-old, If you've ever woke up wondering why your body hurt for seemingly no reason, tackle basketball however many decades ago is the reason.
 
I'm almost 50. I wrestled from Kindergarten through college. We used to play "Barbarian Ball" which basically was basketball with no fouls, though punching and kicking were not allowed. Pretty much everything else was. Yeah, back then I could do that for 2 hrs, go to wrestling practice for 2hrs then lift weights for an hour after that and not be sore the next day. Now I'm 50, if I did any one of those things I would have a several week recovery....lol
 
SirRealKiller said:
We used to play "Barbarian Ball" which basically was basketball with no fouls, though punching and kicking were not allowed. Pretty much everything else was.
Click to expand...
Osculater said:
I used to play tackle basketball
Click to expand...
Holy shit! I didn't realize it was that popular.

We should start a professional tackle basketball league.

It should be pretty easy to steal the audience from the NBA since their product sucks so bad now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
I don't think smartphones and social media have changed society as much as people think
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
theleerygoose
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,310
Messages
55,132,973
Members
174,629
Latest member
vonthakidd

Share this page

Back
Top