You NEED something to look forward to

Then give yourself a purpose and something to look forward to. Thats not hard to do.

Invest in something because you will be interested to know whether you make money in the future or not.
 
Thats why I always buy concert tickets, I freaking love going to concerts, been to two so far this Summer and got a couple more on the agenda
I buy the tickets as soon as they go on sale and then I focus on my upcoming fun event and it kinda feels like an emotional crutch for me, as long as i got my next concert to look forward to then everything will be alright, just relax
Ole Pete gots issues

Going to see Limp Bizkit, Riff Raff and Corey Feldman next month and I also just picked up front row seats to this bad boy right here, its not til November so hopefully that will keep me calm for the next several months LoL


Natural Order said:
Out side of the biological imperative, everything else is theatre.

Buckle up and bring your meds.
To some, but others have more than that. Take religion for example. While I don’t believe, it gives them more to life than procreating and hedonistic behavior. A belief in something, anything, also gives purpose and fills that void.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
To some, but others have more than that. Take religion for example. While I don’t believe, it gives them more to life than procreating and hedonistic behavior. A belief in something, anything, also gives purpose and fills that void.
I understand. We had to devise purpose. We couldn't be where we are if we didn't.
 
Richmma80 said:
If you don't have something to look forward to, you get depressed. If you can't find anything that excites you that you look forward to, then you're fucked. Anyone else feel this way?
You're not wrong. If you don't have anything to look forward to then you're just going through the motions and at some point you'll ask yourself.. why?

I am seriously thinking about getting another degree- not because I think it'll advance my career significantly, but because I need to keep my mind sharp.
 
Nice dude- glad you found purpose in that. See you at the crossroads...
 
“A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving”

-Kenny Florian
 
Yeah, you got to have goals in life or something to look forward to. To keep moving, can't stay stagnate or you'll be in a state of atrophy. Then the last thing you want.

So you keep on going.
 
