You NEED something to look forward to

Thats why I always buy concert tickets, I freaking love going to concerts, been to two so far this Summer and got a couple more on the agendaI buy the tickets as soon as they go on sale and then I focus on my upcoming fun event and it kinda feels like an emotional crutch for me, as long as i got my next concert to look forward to then everything will be alright, just relaxOle Pete gots issuesGoing to see Limp Bizkit, Riff Raff and Corey Feldman next month and I also just picked up front row seats to this bad boy right here, its not til November so hopefully that will keep me calm for the next several months LoL