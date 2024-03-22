Social You live in a world where crypto zoology is real

What changes for you?

Loch ness monster exists. You buy a ticket to Scotland, go there and it floats around on the surface mingling with locals. All you had to do was go there. Big foot is walking around yellow stone with his whole family. Dragons are confirmed historically accurate but died out with the Dinosaurs. The Aztecs worshipped advanced aliens and never surrendered because they thought a white dude looked super cool.

To put it another way, how did the discovery of the giant squid change your life and why would anyone bother covering these things up?
 
Then I'll start believing things like bigfoot isn't real, and the loch Ness monster is a government psyop job.
The Aztecs worshipped advanced aliens and never surrendered because they thought a white dude looked super cool.
That would be interesting. North America may very well have a different history and may even remain under native control
 
