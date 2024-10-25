Opinion You don't win friends with Word Salad.

We are now seeing both sides calling out Kamala's circular non answers. at no point during any of her rambling incoherent responses has she ever come close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. We are all dumber for having listened to it, god have mercy on her soul.


Not a good look when CNN is calling it out. It's a crying shame when Trudeau can't get the same sort of scrutiny when he as answered every single question asked of him in the last 9 years in the exact same way.
 
So you added the Billy Madison quote to a story that's already been posted many times and you thought it deserved it's own thread?
 
We are now seeing both sides calling out Kamala's circular non answers. at no point during any of her rambling incoherent responses has she ever come close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. We are all dumber for having listened to it, god have mercy on her soul.


Not a good look when CNN is calling it out. It's a crying shame when Trudeau can't get the same sort of scrutiny when he as answered every single question asked of him in the last 9 years in the exact same way.
I do think she could answer some questions more directly and to the, but, find me a politician that does.
What did people there think of how she did?
 
her reliance on the words "i think we should follow the law" is pretty hilarious.
 
