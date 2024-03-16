You dirty rat!

Grassshoppa
Saw a mouse run under my garage door today when mowing the lawn. Did some snooping around and sure enough, there are little mouse poopings on some shelves and under a shoe rack. I keep a clean garage too. Even vacuum the epoxied floors.
Recommendations for the best traps?
How do I keep mice from coming in the garage? I've heard peppermint deters them so I bought some plug in peppermint diffusers for the garage.
