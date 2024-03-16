You dirty rat!

Basic mouse traps always worked fine for me. Although one time we set some down at work and I came in one day and noticed one of the traps had caught and killed a big fat mouse. The thing was, it had like 5 little baby mice all suckling on its corpse. So I had to start my work day having to kill all its babies as well. It was brutal. I always remember how not a single one of the little mice tried running away from their mother, even while we scooped the whole mess into a bin bag. My buddy just wanted to throw them into the skip outside but I thought it'd be more humane to give a quick death, so we just smashed the bag with bits of wood until there were no signs of life. I felt like dogshit afterwards