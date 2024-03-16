You dirty rat!

Saw a mouse run under my garage door today when mowing the lawn. Did some snooping around and sure enough, there are little mouse poopings on some shelves and under a shoe rack. I keep a clean garage too. Even vacuum the epoxied floors.

Recommendations for the best traps?

How do I keep mice from coming in the garage? I've heard peppermint deters them so I bought some plug in peppermint diffusers for the garage.


If you kill that rat, then four little turtles are gonna go hungry
 
I'd turn him loose, humanely.

I know, and am embarrassed, that I never had it in me (mentally only) to be a cage fighter.

While living REAL life, 1 year after being a non-lurker, thanks to all here for throwing me 8 K likes !​
 
Snap traps work pretty good. I use peanut butter as bait. To eliminate them totally, you need to seal up any openings of your garage.
 
Bait traps are the best. They take em back to the rest and gets them too. No clean up too. Don't get soft and release the fucker. They will just come back in numbers.
 
Basic mouse traps always worked fine for me. Although one time we set some down at work and I came in one day and noticed one of the traps had caught and killed a big fat mouse. The thing was, it had like 5 little baby mice all suckling on its corpse. So I had to start my work day having to kill all its babies as well. It was brutal. I always remember how not a single one of the little mice tried running away from their mother, even while we scooped the whole mess into a bin bag. My buddy just wanted to throw them into the skip outside but I thought it'd be more humane to give a quick death, so we just smashed the bag with bits of wood until there were no signs of life. I felt like dogshit afterwards
 
