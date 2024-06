PrideNverDies said: He was a K-1 kickboxing champ and just beat Moloney in his 8th boxing match. What do you think of him and who does he fight next?? Click to expand...

As a kickboxing fan i was happy for him but also very surprised. Moloney did next to nothing until it was basically too late, and even then he almost put Takei in a bad place. Takei's main weaknesses are his lack of conditioning and his overreliance on throwing haymakers. If he catches someone he could put them out, but if he fights someone who pushes the pace he's gonna have a short title reign, it's that simple.Don't even get me started on what Nakatani would do to him.