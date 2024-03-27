Yoel is the middleweight goat and it’s not close

BrunsonTavaresKennedyMachidaWeidmanRockholdWhittakerCostaAdesanyaLoss to whittakerMeanwhile silva out here losing to random Japanese guys by flying inverted heel scissor triangle omiplata and getting his legs snapped the first time someone learned how to check a kick at middleweight lol(And yes, robbery/bad decisions do count. If you win, you win, no matter how close)NO DEBATE