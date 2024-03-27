Yoel is the middleweight goat and it’s not close

RonDante
Brunson
Tavares
Kennedy
Machida
Weidman
Rockhold
Whittaker
Costa
Adesanya
Loss to whittaker
Meanwhile silva out here losing to random Japanese guys by flying inverted heel scissor triangle omiplata and getting his legs snapped the first time someone learned how to check a kick at middleweight lol
(And yes, robbery/bad decisions do count. If you win, you win, no matter how close)
NO DEBATE
