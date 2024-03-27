Yoel is the middleweight goat and it’s not close

Brunson
Tavares
Kennedy
Machida
Weidman
Rockhold
Whittaker
Costa
Adesanya

Loss to whittaker


Meanwhile silva out here losing to random Japanese guys by flying inverted heel scissor triangle omiplata and getting his legs snapped the first time someone learned how to check a kick at middleweight lol
(And yes, robbery/bad decisions do count. If you win, you win, no matter how close)

NO DEBATE




no for gay Jesus
 
Not sure about goat status, probably the one guy most fighters would rather not fight. Win or lose, he has a lasting affect on his opponents.
 
The only bad decision was you posting this.

Yoel lost to Cavalcante, Costa, Jacare, Izzy, and Rob (and definitely didn't beat him the second time around).
Get out of here.

Sorry, that never happened. Even if you're silly enough to think Yoel was robbed, he was ineligible to win the championship because he wasn't a middleweight.
 
