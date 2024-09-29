Yo guyz, I think my boy Moicano has Aspergers

Im now looking forward to every one of his fights and hopes he wins them all so I can have another apathetic life lesson.

Even the interpreter today quit on the stool. Even Bisping had to iron fist him when Moicano tried to steal the mic




Its a ready been leaked his next fight will be in Vegas and if he wins his speech will be about why democracies suck and to read why Socrates says so...MAGA Bitches
 
JoeRowe said:
"A fighter disagrees with my politics so I have to make a thread telling everyone that my pussy hurts" -TS

Moicano Derangement Syndrome is quickly taking over sherdog 😂
I was on the ground when he tried to take the mic and Bisping flexed him off

Bispings repositioning reactions in there were HILARIOUS

That poor interpreter his face just read 'wtf did I sign up for'
 
NoSmilez said:
I will allow it. This is as weird as BSD's you guys saved us during WW2 rant.
Pretty fucking embarrassing. The French held their own against a relentless enemy that turned their whole economy into a war machine. The French were still recovering from devastating losses from WW1 which is why they didn't last long against Hitler in head to head clashes. Plus they were slow to react to mechanized warfare which hurt them a ton. I hate the narrative that the French were weak or whatever.

Plus it was a combined effort between Soviets, British, Americans, Canadians, ANZACS, and groups from ever part of the world that helped end WW2. Notably, the Americans and Soviets were the ones who closed in on Berlin with the Soviets taking a shit ton of losses throughout the war.
 
Democracy: The God That Failed by Hans Hermann Hoppe going to be flying off the shelves. As denigrated as that book is, in an era where the choices for leader of the free world are Harris and Trump, the arguments in it have aged surprisingly well.

In light of Hoppe's recommendations for curing the ills of Western civilization, I nominate Moicano and his many descendants to lead us as KINGS of the free world, clearing the way for the ensuing anarcho-capitalist utopia.

WAR Money!
 
He may also be suffering from blunt force trauma

<BC1>
 
I don't put too much weight in what people who get punched in the head for a living say.
 
Moicano was an alternate in case George Washington couldn’t sign the Declaration of Independence.
 
weedreference said:
Democracy: The God That Failed by Hans Hermann Hoppe going to be flying off the shelves. As denigrated as that book is, in an era where the choices for leader of the free world are Harris and Trump, the arguments in it have aged surprisingly well.

In light of Hoppe's recommendations for curing the ills of Western civilization, I nominate Moicano and his many descendants to lead us as KINGS of the free world, clearing the way for the ensuing anarcho-capitalist utopia.

WAR Money!
The entire Austrian school's gonna see a revival if Moicano keeps winning and giving shout-outs to its key figures.
 
Anyone who takes life advice from a cage fighter is already doomed.

That being said, Moicano is fun and I'll continue to root for him, his ridiculous talking points notwithstanding.
 
My man here gloating the stupidest fuckers on Earthm that get their brains scrambled daily, have his same take on world politcs. Sweet!
 
Thank you...I cannot understand the dude sometimes but I want to read these recommendations if I haven't already.
 
