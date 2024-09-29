Yo guyz, I think my boy Moicano has Aspergers

NoSmilez said: I will allow it. This is as weird as BSD's you guys saved us during WW2 rant. Click to expand...

Pretty fucking embarrassing. The French held their own against a relentless enemy that turned their whole economy into a war machine. The French were still recovering from devastating losses from WW1 which is why they didn't last long against Hitler in head to head clashes. Plus they were slow to react to mechanized warfare which hurt them a ton. I hate the narrative that the French were weak or whatever.Plus it was a combined effort between Soviets, British, Americans, Canadians, ANZACS, and groups from ever part of the world that helped end WW2. Notably, the Americans and Soviets were the ones who closed in on Berlin with the Soviets taking a shit ton of losses throughout the war.