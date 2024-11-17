  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Yet another reason why Jon, not Francis is the Undisputed Champ

As we all know, Francis had a history of beefing with guys who have helped him. Fernand Lopez, who helped him from the day when he was only a street hobo in Paris. And then how he also tricked PFL into signing him while his main motivation is to get boxing payday.


Now Francis has again betrayed another person who has sing him praises ever since he left UFC. He is threatening to slap Jake Paul just because Jake beat Miek Tyson. I know Jake is a dumb and obnoxious dude, but Tyson gave him consent to fight, and Francis didn't say shit when the fight was announced. Only after his idol lost he dare to speak up.


Say what you want about Jon Jones, but he is a loyal man. He stays with his old coaches Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson. He even stays with his wife and kids after they called the police on him. If that's not enough, Jon even stay worshipping Jesus and God even after they tested him with difficult life lessons so many times.

But I guess Sherdoggers who worship Francis as their national hero will never choose to be objective on this issue.


 
He was loyal to USADA too. Snitched on his team mates for them and probably still does.
Good threat tho, TS. I appreciate the lowkey trolling.
 
Jon Jones banged his own head on the police car to save the cops the effort of brutalising him. His kindness knows no bounds.
 
JBJ had exactly 2 fights at HW, a present from Dana with Gane and Miocic and there is a good chance he will never fight again. He should at least defend against Aspinal.

I don´t get it why so many people want to tell everyone how good JBJ is, why he is better than Francis, why he is the HW-GOAT even with only 2 fights at that weight. It´s really boring to read this kind of nuthugger threads.....
Nuthuggers of a woman beater, drug cheat and an all around mentally ill person. A legendary fighter but a fucked up personality.
 
