As we all know, Francis had a history of beefing with guys who have helped him. Fernand Lopez, who helped him from the day when he was only a street hobo in Paris. And then how he also tricked PFL into signing him while his main motivation is to get boxing payday.





Now Francis has again betrayed another person who has sing him praises ever since he left UFC. He is threatening to slap Jake Paul just because Jake beat Miek Tyson. I know Jake is a dumb and obnoxious dude, but Tyson gave him consent to fight, and Francis didn't say shit when the fight was announced. Only after his idol lost he dare to speak up.





Say what you want about Jon Jones, but he is a loyal man. He stays with his old coaches Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson. He even stays with his wife and kids after they called the police on him. If that's not enough, Jon even stay worshipping Jesus and God even after they tested him with difficult life lessons so many times.



But I guess Sherdoggers who worship Francis as their national hero will never choose to be objective on this issue.





