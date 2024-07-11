Yesterday was UFC 100s 15th anniversary

Brock Lesnar would beat Frank Mir via vicious ground and poundBrock would then tell the crowd to keep booing him and infamously said that Frank Mir had a horse shoe up his ass, and that he had pulled it out and beat him over the head with itGSP would man handle ATTs striking coach Thiago Alves, taking him down 10 out of 12 times and out landing him in significant strikes GSP would beat Thiago by Unanimous Decision 50-45 50-45 and 50-44Dan Henderson would KO Bisping via a brutal Hendo Bomb in the second roundSome other things that happened at UFC 100Jon Finch would beat Paulo Thiago by decision this was technically the main event of UFC 100 as they went on after Brock VS MirMark Coleman Jon Jones and Jim Miller would all win at UFC 100Fun fact Limp Bizkit was supposed perform there first concert in 8 years outside Mandalay Bay Center right before UFC 100 but it didn’t happen due to creative differences, that sounds like the most 2000s sentence ever