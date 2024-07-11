Yesterday was UFC 100s 15th anniversary

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar would beat Frank Mir via vicious ground and pound

zIzo7M.gif


Brock would then tell the crowd to keep booing him and infamously said that Frank Mir had a horse shoe up his ass, and that he had pulled it out and beat him over the head with it



GSP would man handle ATTs striking coach Thiago Alves, taking him down 10 out of 12 times and out landing him in significant strikes GSP would beat Thiago by Unanimous Decision 50-45 50-45 and 50-44

ept_sports_mma_experts-632943988-1247371480.jpg



Dan Henderson would KO Bisping via a brutal Hendo Bomb in the second round


henderson-bisping-gif.gif



Some other things that happened at UFC 100

Jon Finch would beat Paulo Thiago by decision this was technically the main event of UFC 100 as they went on after Brock VS Mir

jon-fitch-5.jpg


Mark Coleman Jon Jones and Jim Miller would all win at UFC 100

Fun fact Limp Bizkit was supposed perform there first concert in 8 years outside Mandalay Bay Center right before UFC 100 but it didn’t happen due to creative differences, that sounds like the most 2000s sentence ever
 
Last edited:
I miss those days UFC 100 was legendary and peak UFC for me as a fan
 
Dana should have boxed Tito in the main event. He was still pretty young and it was the fight to make!

I guess Brock and GSP were okay headliners
 
This version of Lesnar was nigh-unbeatable. He'd feast on the current HW division. Imagine a guy like Gane trying to defend a pre-diverculitis Brock takedown and G&P. Ah I miss Brock.
 
300 > 100 + 200 combined
 
Limp Bizkit had creative differences with the UFC. They probably didn't like Dana's Rage Against the Machine t-shirt.
 
