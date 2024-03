Yeah. I’ve been trying to give PFL the benefit of the doubt since they bought Bellator but they’re lying sacks of shit too.



- Don Davis claimed more freedom for uniforms for Bellator fighters. We got presented with likely the blandest uniforms possible for the first event. Not that PFL uniforms were ever good to begin with.

- Everyone was apparently going to be kept around. You know what happened there.

- Bellator was apparently going to have its own identity. It was just PFL presentation with Bellator logos.



One thing that would slightly redeem PFL is having the Bellator library available when the Coker regime could not pull that off somehow. Who knows if he’s lying about that too? No reason to trust a word that corporate stooge says.