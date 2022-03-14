Yellowstone & 1883

Couple of my friends were amping these shows up. Told me it was must watch tv. Got good reviews as well so I figured why not.After watching all of 1883 I thought it was decent. Good acting by most. Great cinematography. I felt the character development was non existent as they compressed so much into 10 episodes and there were some inconsistencies here and there. The story in general was all over the place at times. Not bad, but not great as well.Just finished the first season of Yellowstone and so far I feel it's overrated. Much like 1883 it looks lovely and the actors are good, but the storyline feels weak...very over dramatic, over blown. Much like 1883, too predictable at times. Shitty character development. I told my friend this and he had a fit, lol. Am I wrong here or am I missing something?I honestly don't even want to continue on with the next seasons.What do you all think of these series?