Yellowstone & 1883

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Couple of my friends were amping these shows up. Told me it was must watch tv. Got good reviews as well so I figured why not.

After watching all of 1883 I thought it was decent. Good acting by most. Great cinematography. I felt the character development was non existent as they compressed so much into 10 episodes and there were some inconsistencies here and there. The story in general was all over the place at times. Not bad, but not great as well.

Just finished the first season of Yellowstone and so far I feel it's overrated. Much like 1883 it looks lovely and the actors are good, but the storyline feels weak...very over dramatic, over blown. Much like 1883, too predictable at times. Shitty character development. I told my friend this and he had a fit, lol. Am I wrong here or am I missing something?

I honestly don't even want to continue on with the next seasons.

What do you all think of these series?

Dl-yhIkW0AA__fx.jpg
 
Pretty shitty and boring. My dad has terrible taste in tv and he loves Yellowstone, Chicago pd, and Hawaii 5.0. That’s all you need to know
 
I guess it didnt help that I just finished rewatching the Wire.
 
I never saw Yellowstone but I did see 1883 because I love westerns. It started out cool but there was a lot of over the top stuff that made me lose interest. Not very realistic but I finished it. Listen to the Rogan podcast about the Comanche and you'll know what I'm talking about.

 
Spounman said:
I never saw Yellowstone but I did see 1883 because I love westerns. It started out cool but there was a lot of over the top stuff that made me lose interest. Not very realistic but I finished it. Listen to the Rogan podcast about the Comanche and you'll know what I'm talking about.

I agree. I love westerns and I probably wanted to enjoy 1883 even more for that reason, but that story arc was definitely over the top. That lead female character especially.

3 episodes into Yellowstone and I was like damn....it feels like im watching Sopranos in Montana, lol. So much death in so little time and I dont even know who these characters are yet.
 
1883 could have been called Elsa's dear diary.
I stopped after episode 5 I think it was.
Its all about a teen girl and what she want.
Boring as hell.
 
lsa said:
1883 could have been called Elsa's dear diary.
I stopped after episode 5 I think it was.
Its all about a teen girl and what see want.
Boring as hell.
Yes, totally.
 
Spounman said:
Yes, totally.
And then we have the whole not done their home work part.
The research for the show.
Money wise and "oxen are bad to use mmmkay"
And you have like what 100 German and Gypsies and not a single one of them matters or any stories about them.
There are more time spent on Elsas pants than on the settlers from Europe.
 
lsa said:
And then we have the whole not done their home work part.
The research for the show.
Money wise and "oxen are bad to use mmmkay"
And you have like what 100 German and Gypsies and not a single one of them matters or any stories about them.
There are more time spent on Elsas pants than on the settlers from Europe.
Dont forget that none of those europeans save for 1 knew english, then all of a sudden half of them are magically fluent in it.
 
1883 was great until the tornado and corny babidaboopie dances with wolves nonsense.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
Dont forget that none of those europeans save for 1 knew english, then all of a sudden half of them are magically fluent in it.
When I saw it was produced by MTV Studios ...
Well lets say I was not confident it would be a good show.
And you have 2 country singers as mom and pop.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Pretty shitty and boring. My dad has terrible taste in tv and he loves Yellowstone, Chicago pd, and Hawaii 5.0. That’s all you need to know
Is it a case of it being set in Hawaii that does it for him?

I'm lucky in that regard
my fam is new Mexican. so we gotta be BB fans
a much more enjoyable show than H50
 
Yellowstone is ok, but I thought 1883 was great!!!
lsa said:
And then we have the whole not done their home work part.
The research for the show.
Money wise and "oxen are bad to use mmmkay"
And you have like what 100 German and Gypsies and not a single one of them matters or any stories about them.
There are more time spent on Elsas pants than on the settlers from Europe.
Tbf it's the origin story of how the Duttons founded the Yellowstone ranch, not a European settler story.
 
zapataxiv said:
Is it a case of it being set in Hawaii that does it for him?

I'm lucky in that regard
my fam is new Mexican. so we gotta be BB fans
a much more enjoyable show than H50
Yeah it definitely helps.
BB is awesome.
Makes New Mexico look so shitty though lol. Kind of bad publicity haha
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Yeah it definitely helps.
BB is awesome.
Makes New Mexico look so shitty though lol. Kind of bad publicity haha
we revel in it
look at Jhonny Tapia he had "mi Vida loca" tatted across his belly
we are about that life
 
