Yao Ming Seeking $10M Investor for Globalization Efforts for GLORY

Former NBA star Yao Ming's kickboxing organization Glory is looking for a new minority investor, and sports banking firm Moag and Company has been retained to facilitate the process.
Glory, founded in 2012, is seeking a buyer or consortium to acquire a $10 million equity stake at a $100 million valuation. The capital injection will be utilized to fund the London-based company's ongoing globalization efforts, namely in the United States market, according to a source familiar with negotiations. The stand-up combat league has talked to potential investors, but a deal has not been finalized.
"We've retained Moag because of some inbound interest and now we're evaluating beyond that," Glory CEO Marshall Zelaznik said in a phone interview. "We're reacting to the (growing) market. … There's money coming off the sideline and we'd be foolish not to evaluate opportunities that will help us grow."
Glory is currently owned by hedge fund manager and founder Pierre Andurand, Ming (through his private equity firm Yao Capital), Nectar Capital founder Scott Rudmann and others. The kickboxing brand is headquartered in London but has hosted events worldwide including in Asia, Netherlands, Germany and France (with desires to infiltrate the Middle East, like other promotions).
