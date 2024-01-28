Yall should watch the Eiger sanction

suprah
Came to say this. Actually, both of them. Loved Shibumi.Book is even better.
Trevanian. Shibumi is another classic!
Man what an awesome movie this is. Ive done alot of thrilling things but mountain climbing would be the top. Clint done his own stunts in this movie and even climbed. Just look at this pic can you imagine going up that? WOW
View attachment 1026474
Was gonna say Clint did lot of his own climbing in this movie. One of the most Alpha Alpha-Males ever.The dog has a hilarious name
Clint actually did the stunts for this movie as did George Kennedy. I was impressed especially because I'm terrified of heights. I wouldn't do it.
Germany use to be a great place to live I heard too till...................well it went liberal and started allowing mass immigrants in. If you live there good luck you ya brotha.I see that you are a scholar. Nobody knows that movie. It's even difficult to find it in Germany to buy but I did. Great movie.
It s still GOAT country bro. Going to shit fast though for sure.Germany use to be a great place to live I heard too till...................well it went liberal and started allowing mass immigrants in. If you live there good luck you ya brotha.
Atleast that traitor merkel is gone right? Did you see the vid of her getting mad at the guy for waving a German flag?It s still GOAT country bro. Going to shit fast though for sure.
What we have now is considerably worse than Merkel. But they will delete these posts.Atleast that traitor merkel is gone right? Did you see the vid of her getting mad at the guy for waving a German flag?
Bitch can go to hell.
Where the hell u been man u never reply to my threads anymore. Dont make me break out the cookware this place cant handle that shiut. I cant even find the delicious meals thread on here now.Eiger Sanction is fucking-A.he RIP
Place is same as always huh. I dont even go to the war room anymore Ive argued with too many people in there over the years. Imma more peaceful easy feeling kinda guy now no more death threats from me?What we have now is considerably worse than Merkel. But they will delete these posts.