Yall should watch the Eiger sanction

The Eiger isnt some mountain rich people pay to climb like Everest its a hard ass piece of rock. You cant just walk up this badboy
 
I have fond memories of watching this movie. Especially the parts with George. :)
 
Clint use to be a bouncer so he really was tough instead of some like stallone who got put in the hospital when Dolph hit him for real.
 
Good movie. Brenda Venus was a smoke show back then. She had a love affair with karate guy Joe Lewis.
 
Agree. Good movie. Wood watch again
 
Man what an awesome movie this is. Ive done alot of thrilling things but mountain climbing would be the top. Clint done his own stunts in this movie and even climbed. Just look at this pic can you imagine going up that? WOW

I see that you are a scholar. Nobody knows that movie. It's even difficult to find it in Germany to buy but I did. Great movie.
 
I just watched it a few weeks ago. It is kind of a ridiculous movie.
It’s one of those movies aimed at a very specific subculture - rock climbers.
“You are our greatest asset because you climb rocks really well. We need you for this last mission that, of course, involves climbing the face of a mountain.”

It’s a fucking ridiculous movie.
 
Germany use to be a great place to live I heard too till...................well it went liberal and started allowing mass immigrants in. If you live there good luck you ya brotha.
 
It s still GOAT country bro. Going to shit fast though for sure.
 
Atleast that traitor merkel is gone right? Did you see the vid of her getting mad at the guy for waving a German flag?
Bitch can go to hell.
What we have now is considerably worse than Merkel. But they will delete these posts.
 
Eiger Sanction is fucking-A.
RIP
 
Place is same as always huh. I dont even go to the war room anymore Ive argued with too many people in there over the years. Imma more peaceful easy feeling kinda guy now no more death threats from me?:)
 
