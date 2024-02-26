Yair = Done

He would be GOAT if he could learn takedown defense
 
I Agree

Yair Rodriguez, once touted as a promising prospect in the UFC featherweight division seems to be on a downward trajectory in his career.

Despite showcasing dynamic striking and athleticism early on,
- Rodriguez's recent performances have failed to live up to the expectations set by his earlier success.
His performances against elite competition has been lackluster. These opponents include but are not limited to
-Max Holloway
-Frankie Edgar
ALSO IMPORTANT - Rodriguez's prolonged absence from the Octagon due to injury and suspension issues has hindered his momentum and prevented him from building upon his early successes

So, what should he do? -Address weaknesses exposed in recent bouts
-Make significant improvements in his game
 
He's 2 years younger than ortega. I say this because I've thought ortega was done, yet he always has a comeback performance lol. Yair could starch someone in his next fight, then people will be back on his nuts.
 
1. Go to Dagestan
2. Beg Khabib to teach him the ways
3. Come back after one year and become champion

Additional: Find a nice Dagestani girl & switch to Islam
 
It baffles me that he hasn't worked on takedown defense. Spinning kicks are cool and all, but at some point he needs to be consistent.

Top 5 fighter that choose to fight like a gatekeeper.
 
Yeah, it is a tragic flaw given how hard he cooks on the feet sometimes, but that's how it goes. At least matchmaking for FW's top 6 is crystal clear right now:
Volk Topuria 2 in Spain
Ortega vs Evloev to get a definitive contender
Yair vs Allen putting the winner back on the hunt
 
I never know what kind of Yair is going to show up. Boy did he make some dumbass choices on Saturday.
 
It looks like he could benefit from some mental coaching/sports psychologist and some endurance training. I never thought he was a world beater, however I think he is a lot better than he shown against Ortega.
 
