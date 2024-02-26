Yair = Done

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 3,706
- Reaction score
- 7,780
Exciting, dynamic, but beta.
He would be GOAT if he could learn takedown defense
Exciting, dynamic, but no wrestling defense. Yair has had enough time now to improve his tdd, what we see now is all it's gonna be. To be fair though, he was pretty exhausted.Exciting, dynamic, but beta.
His glazed nutts, or just his plain nutts? It makes a huge difference imho.He's 2 years younger than ortega. I say this because I've thought ortega was done, yet he always has a comeback performance lol. Yair could atarchbsomeone in his next fight, then people will be back on his nuts.
Went too hard. too fast and blew his wad.Exciting, dynamic, but no wrestling defense. Yair has had enough time now to improve his tdd, what we see now is all it's gonna be. To be fair though, he was pretty exhausted.
His glazed nutts, or just his plain nutts? It makes a huge difference imho.
1. Go to Dagestan
2. Beg Khabib to teach him the ways
3. Come back after one year and become champion
Additional: Find a nice Dagestani girl & switch to Islam