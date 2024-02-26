Yair = Done

I Agree



Yair Rodriguez, once touted as a promising prospect in the UFC featherweight division seems to be on a downward trajectory in his career.



Despite showcasing dynamic striking and athleticism early on,

- Rodriguez's recent performances have failed to live up to the expectations set by his earlier success.

His performances against elite competition has been lackluster. These opponents include but are not limited to

-Max Holloway

-Frankie Edgar

ALSO IMPORTANT - Rodriguez's prolonged absence from the Octagon due to injury and suspension issues has hindered his momentum and prevented him from building upon his early successes



So, what should he do? -Address weaknesses exposed in recent bouts

-Make significant improvements in his game