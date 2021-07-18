Welcome to the party! Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions, as teams of gunfighters – called Defiants – battle for domination. Register now for a chance to play early: https://ubi.li/A3gfh
The first test starts on August 5 for PC players in the US and Canada.
Tom Clancy's XDefiant
Looks unoriginal and boring. Not interested.
Am I the only one irritated with Tom Clancy’s name constantly getting slapped on to games by Ubisoft that have literally nothing to do with anything he ever actually wrote?
*oldmanyellsatclouds
People ripped on Siege for breaking from the Tom Clancy norm and look at what it's become.
Watched the reveal and it looks boring, generic and unfun.You got all that from a 25 second clip huh.
People ripped on Siege for breaking from the Tom Clancy norm and look at what it's become.
I’ve never played any of the Tom Clancy Ubisoft games, so I’m not sure where you’re going with this, but at least Siege is derived from Rainbow Six which actually is one of his books, so it’s not that outrageous to slap the Clancy trademark on it.
Siege is new lore. Siege is 3 years after the original Rainbow program closed down.
I'm just tired of the entitlement of gamers. Anytime Ubisoft comes out with something new the comments are always filled with this isn't Splinter Cell, no one asked for this, or bitching about the game not following the lore.
I don’t know what you’re talking about. All I was pointing out was that they’re now slapping Clancy’s name on to games that are not based off of his novels. But evidently I don’t even know what I’m talking about because it looks like they’ve been doing that for basically 20 years as Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon etc aren’t based off his books either. I’ve never played any of them.
How dare they build new lore. They must adhere strictly to what's in the books and nothing else.
Not on steam but definitely a steamer.Not only does this look generic but they aren't going to release it on Steam only their own store. This will be dead day 1.