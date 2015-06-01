XCOM 2 discussion ***Now on Consoles***

http://www.pcgamer.com/xcom-2-announced-is-pc-exclusive/

Bwaaaaaaahhhhh!!!!

If any news can blow my mind today it's this.

X-com Enemy Unknown was not only one of the best games of the year, imo, it was a remake of an all time classic that not only kept what was loved about the franchise, but also made changes to make it more contemporary. It also brought life back to the long dormant genre of turn based strategy back. Plus, it had arguably the best DLC of all time.

And now Firaxis has announced the sequel is only 6 months away, will be exclusive to the PC Master Race and will have full mod support, the lack of which was one of the only big criticisms of the previous game.

Reveal Trailer (1:24 will make old schools fans of the franchise squeal with girlish glee):





Eye candy

lGaJhvM0ozol.878x0.Z-Z96KYq.jpg

xrHPKdQ3OCTj.878x0.Z-Z96KYq.jpg

eaRhLlSwMohX.878x0.Z-Z96KYq.jpg

5ys0_QwdhcXM.878x0.Z-Z96KYq.jpg




Me:

jizzyjizzy.gif
 
FUCK YEAH...The graphics have indeed improved...I hope snipers are still OP.
 
Good to hear, closer to release I must finally get around to playing and finishing Enemy Unknown.

Always happy to see PC exclusives.
 
xmovingparts said:
Good to hear, closer to release I must finally get around to playing and finishing Enemy Unknown.

Always happy to see PC exclusives.
Yea I started the original and it is great. Very hard though I started on hard and it's been delivering. I need to go back and finish it but ME2 sucked me in again and I only played through ME3 (rushing through it) and never got to see the altered ending.
 
xmovingparts said:
Good to hear, closer to release I must finally get around to playing and finishing Enemy Unknown.

Always happy to see PC exclusives.
Did you get the DLC? Improves the game so much, imo.
 
OMG yes yes yes yes yes yes. Do want!
 
Massive Chalice was just released for those looking for an X-Com style romp.

method115 said:
Yea I started the original and it is great. Very hard though I started on hard and it's been delivering. I need to go back and finish it but ME2 sucked me in again and I only played through ME3 (rushing through it) and never got to see the altered ending.
The originial X-Com or you talking Enemy Unknown? Hahah, ME2 had that effect on me as well.

Bob Gray said:
Did you get the DLC? Improves the game so much, imo.
Nah, looking forward to the full experience, though - X-Com is always waxing my backlog - I've just been so lame-brained with any strategy-esque game lately.
 
Awesome news
 
xmovingparts said:
Massive Chalice was just released for those looking for an X-Com style romp.



The originial X-Com or you talking Enemy Unknown? Hahah, ME2 had that effect on me as well.



Nah, looking forward to the full experience, though - X-Com is always waxing my backlog - I've just been so lame-brained with any strategy-esque game lately.
Enemy unknown.
 
Anyone played enemy within? Shit was tight. Really enjoyed the exosquad style mech suits. And old timey 1920s dressed human enemies. X-com is the best turn based game I've played since Final Fantasy Tactics.
 
Maaaaaan I am so fucking hyped right now. I am a massive fan of the X-Com franchise and I am really looking forward to this now. I really wanna see where they're going with it, as the end of the new Enemy Unknown definitely left room for expansion.
 
Procedurally generated levels omg omg omg

All hail, Firaxis.
tumblr_inline_nlsoe690tE1s0r75c.gif
 
I still want it to be co-op... the battles, anyway. I know it's not a big thing, and I'm probably one of the few who would make use of it all the damned time, but I remember playing the original X-Com hot-seat with my friends, same with TFTD & Apocalypse. Good times.
 
Gaeric said:
I still want it to be co-op... the battles, anyway. I know it's not a big thing, and I'm probably one of the few who would make use of it all the damned time, but I remember playing the original X-Com hot-seat with my friends, same with TFTD & Apocalypse. Good times.
There was a co-op mode? How did that work?
 
Bob Gray said:
Procedurally generated levels omg omg omg

All hail, Firaxis.
tumblr_inline_nlsoe690tE1s0r75c.gif
Kind of amazing how Firaxis can go from being dismissed over Starships to praised for announcing this. Maybe it's just Sid losing a step.
 
Shoemaker said:
Kind of amazing how Firaxis can go from being dismissed over Starships to praised for announcing this. Maybe it's just Sid losing a step.
Never played Starships so I dunno anything about it. But I've always detested how gamers can so easily shit on a developer that's made stellar games for decades because of one game or overall minor thing. Something like Bioware got so much shit for DA II it was unreal. It's currently happening now with CDPR over Witcher 3. Personally I can't stand the attitude. Let every game stand on it's own merits.
 
Bob Gray said:
There was a co-op mode? How did that work?
Not a mode. We would split different soldiers amongst us, decide who got what before we left the base for the mission, then during missions we'd play hot-seat. That means I'd move my guys, stand up, next would sit down and move his guys, etc. Keep in mind this was a long-ass time ago, before online multiplayer was a big deal. 1995 or 1996, I think.
 
