XCOM 2 discussion ***Now on Consoles***

Bwaaaaaaahhhhh!!!!If any news can blow my mind today it's this.was not only one of the best games of the year, imo, it was a remake of an all time classic that not only kept what was loved about the franchise, but also made changes to make it more contemporary. It also brought life back to the long dormant genre of turn based strategy back. Plus, it had arguably the best DLC of all time.And now Firaxis has announced the sequel is only 6 months away, will be exclusive to the PC Master Race and will have full mod support, the lack of which was one of the only big criticisms of the previous game.Reveal Trailer (1:24 will make old schools fans of the franchise squeal with girlish glee):Eye candyMe: