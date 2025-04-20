Zero Company announced (Turn Based Star Wars Xcom)

So, its been known to be in the works for awhile, but fifteen Xcom 1 & 2 veterans left Firaxis to start up their own studio, and their first game is what Bob Grays dreams are made of. Literallyt 1/4rd of the development team were members of both Xcom 1 & 2 from Firaxis, and the stuff they're saying sounds fantastic. The reveal trailer is mostly cinematic, but theres some gameplay at the end

www.pcgamer.com

Yes, Zero Company really is Star Wars XCOM, and it's got the permadeath to prove it

It's ticking all the right boxes.
www.pcgamer.com www.pcgamer.com

The idea of presenting a cinematic, character driven experience while still retaining permadeath (if you want it) seems like an intersting curveball theyve thrown in. But at the end of the day, they could literally reskin Xcom 2 with lightsabers and it would be a day one buy for me. This game will get ALL of my monies. ALL of them.



*Clone Wars setting*
*Permadeath just like Xcom, but with actual characters with stories and narratives., and also you can make your own. Character death will alter the story you're playing*
*1/3rd of the team are Xcom 1 & 2 devs*
*Fucking turn based Jedi!*



tb6fmLBuWBwBMASja9RrNb.png


8uvPviUB4f4D3P3ghtFi9a.jpg


S9sZGaphodPtWiFqeTRtJa.jpg


YVVtRGpNNTibLUykEWCZ3a.jpg


