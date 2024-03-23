  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira June 8th ESPN+ Top Rank

The postponed 10-rounder between Puerto Rican junior middleweight up-and-comer Xander Zayas and former titlist Patrick Teixeira will be rescheduled to headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card on June 8 — the eve of the annual Puerto Rican Day parade — at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.
 
all the hype for Berlanga should be re-directed to this dude right here.
much better fighter and he has a badass name too.
PR's got a prospect they can be excited about
 
