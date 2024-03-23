Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira June 8th ESPN+ Top Rank

Notebook: PBC on Prime broadcast team filled with familiar faces
Ryan, Harper put sparring sessions in past going into title fight; Zayas-Teixeira rescheduled; Canelo-Munguia undercard plans; Quick hits; Show and tell
The postponed 10-rounder between Puerto Rican junior middleweight up-and-comer Xander Zayas and former titlist Patrick Teixeira will be rescheduled to headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card on June 8 — the eve of the annual Puerto Rican Day parade — at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.