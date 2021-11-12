Television X-MEN '97 (First Official Trailer, post #292)

Update: November 12, 2021

X-Men: The Animated Series Revival Titled X-MEN '97 Coming to Disney+ in 2023

FEAdDaGVkAYYzoZ




The 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a revival on Disney+ with a premiere sometime 2023, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Currently called X-Men ’97, the revival will pick up where the classic show left off, with several cast members from X-Men: The Animated Series are returning; some will reprise their original roles and others will step into entirely new roles.

Returning cast members include: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court.

X-Men ‘97 is also welcoming a number of new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio.

Head writer and executive producer on the series is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.

Consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series writers Eric and Julia Lewald, and director Larry Houston.

https://www.thewrap.com/x-men-97-1990s-x-men-animated-series-2023/
 
yes.jpg

Love this series. I know it won't happen but I love to see them revive Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes and The Spectacular Spiderman.
 
Not only does an all-time great show get a continuation but it cements the X-Men name so those rumors that Marvel/Disney won’t use it have been put to rest.

Great news on both fronts.
 
For YEARS I've found myself thinking of this show, since it was the best animated show of my childhood. And hoping for some sort of revival, as its also my favorite lineup of Xmen and had the best voice acting.

I just assumed such a thing was a literal impossibility. Man Disney is always finding ways to bring the fanservice to new heights. The only thing lacking in the OG show was the fight scenes because of all the censorship in the 90s.

Now we'll hopefully see fight scenes more on the level of the justice league animated show, which had epic violent brawls. I cant wait for this! So hyped!

<BirdieOwn>
 
Mike said:
For YEARS I've found myself thinking of this show, since it was the best animated show of my childhood. And hoping for some sort of revival, as its also my favorite lineup of Xmen and had the best voice acting.

I just assumed such a thing was a literal impossibility. Man Disney is always finding ways to bring the fanservice to new heights. The only thing lacking in the OG show was the fight scenes because of all the censorship in the 90s.

Now we'll hopefully see fight scenes more on the level of the justice league animated show, which had epic violent brawls. I cant wait for this! So hyped!

<BirdieOwn>
I'd LOVE to see an animated cross-over movie between Marvel and DC in Bruce Timm style.
 
raty tat tat said:
I'd LOVE to see an animated cross-over movie between Marvel and DC in Bruce Timm style.
Oh man that would be great. I hope they bring back Apocalypse in this. I want to see that rivalry play out with updated animation and more visceral fight scenes. That version of Apocalypse is one of the most imposing villains of all time.
 
Imagine a justice league/xmen team up where they go up against Darkseid and Apocalypse! That would be amazing!
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
The show premiered in 1992 and ended in 1997. Since this is a revival of the series, hence the new title X-Men '97.
I remember going back to school that first Monday after, and the debut of the show was the talk of the school. Think I would've been in the 4th grade at the time.
 
raty tat tat said:
<{jackyeah}><JackieThumbsUp> I want DC to revive the DCAU as well.
The DCAU is such quality. I always preferred marvel to dc, but the DCAU is on another level. Those seasons of justice league are so satisfying to watch. All the movies I've seen have been great too. I wish we got more marvel animation at that level of quality.

Well I guess we probably will now!
 
I watched this show to death when I was kid, but I'm too old to even check out a cartoon. Hopefully its good for the younglings.
 
M4rk said:
Even though it was animated, Rogues ass really was drawn great.
It really cemented the concept of having a hot girl with a banging body around that I wasn't allowed to touch

<DCrying>
 
