For YEARS I've found myself thinking of this show, since it was the best animated show of my childhood. And hoping for some sort of revival, as its also my favorite lineup of Xmen and had the best voice acting.I just assumed such a thing was a literal impossibility. Man Disney is always finding ways to bring the fanservice to new heights. The only thing lacking in the OG show was the fight scenes because of all the censorship in the 90s.Now we'll hopefully see fight scenes more on the level of the justice league animated show, which had epic violent brawls. I cant wait for this! So hyped!