Update: November 12, 2021
X-Men: The Animated Series Revival Titled X-MEN '97 Coming to Disney+ in 2023
The 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a revival on Disney+ with a premiere sometime 2023, TheWrap has exclusively learned.
Currently called X-Men ’97, the revival will pick up where the classic show left off, with several cast members from X-Men: The Animated Series are returning; some will reprise their original roles and others will step into entirely new roles.
Returning cast members include: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court.
X-Men ‘97 is also welcoming a number of new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio.
Head writer and executive producer on the series is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.
Consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series writers Eric and Julia Lewald, and director Larry Houston.
https://www.thewrap.com/x-men-97-1990s-x-men-animated-series-2023/
