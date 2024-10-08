Movies WTF is a dad movie?

Anything people over 30 might like? Anything that have somewhat complicated ideas like anything to do with any secret service agency from any country? Any movie about armed forces in uniforms? A conservative movie? Something seen as a conservative movie even if that was not the intention of the creators?

No one can tell?

Based on what i saw anything that you have to be over 10 or 13 to get.

it is a meaningless term like groyper, neckbeard, libtard, x prsident derangment syndrome, NPC that people just use.
 
a movie you dad likes
 
Its like dad bod, and dad joke, but in movies

It's a movie that contains things that dads would enjoy like corny jokes and child abuse
 
All this "dad" shit is stupid. Used to just say middle-aged but apparently thats ageist against middles.
 
If I had to guess, I'd say 1950's war films, John Wayne films etc...

Stupid terms is the staple of the 21st century.
 
I recently enjoyed Godfather 2, Keeping up with the Joneses, and Super Mario Bros. I did not enjoy Witches of Eastwick.

That should give you a good idea of what a dad movie is.
 
