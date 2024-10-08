Anything people over 30 might like? Anything that have somewhat complicated ideas like anything to do with any secret service agency from any country? Any movie about armed forces in uniforms? A conservative movie? Something seen as a conservative movie even if that was not the intention of the creators?



No one can tell?



Based on what i saw anything that you have to be over 10 or 13 to get.



it is a meaningless term like groyper, neckbeard, libtard, x prsident derangment syndrome, NPC that people just use.