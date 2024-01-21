wtf happened to WMMA

Dionysian

Dionysian

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Apr 11, 2010
Messages
18,153
Reaction score
10,377
I remember when Nunes vs Zingano happened and I told my wife "they'll fight like hell because WMMA doesn't have legitimacy yet" and sure enough they fought like hell like the legitimacy of the sport depended on it. The WMMA fights back then were great.

And now we have this. Lackluster fights I can't bring myself to care about. A 15-9 person waging a lackluster fight against a lackluster contender for the undisputed title.

Don't ever tell me the sport has evolved and that is was soccer moms back when Ronda was in charge. This is ridiculous. I hate it being the co-main knowing nothing will happen and it'll just delay the main event.
 
Depends on the weight class with WMMA.

Strawweight is a killing field. Zhang/JJ is an all time top 3 for me. Roman Coliseum levels of heart and violence.

I'm surprised JJ didn't completely retire after that. She looked like she'd been in an industrial accident.
 
Anyone who said that these divisions would develop has now been proven wrong, if that were true these old hags like Holm, wouldn’t be anywhere near the top of the divisoon at 43 years old. It’s nearly been a decade and WMMA has proven to be filler other than the absolute tip top of the divisions and even then its a mixed bag.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,241
Messages
54,988,252
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top