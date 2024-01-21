wtf happened to WMMA

Dionysian
I remember when Nunes vs Zingano happened and I told my wife "they'll fight like hell because WMMA doesn't have legitimacy yet" and sure enough they fought like hell like the legitimacy of the sport depended on it. The WMMA fights back then were great.
And now we have this. Lackluster fights I can't bring myself to care about. A 15-9 person waging a lackluster fight against a lackluster contender for the undisputed title.
Don't ever tell me the sport has evolved and that is was soccer moms back when Ronda was in charge. This is ridiculous. I hate it being the co-main knowing nothing will happen and it'll just delay the main event.
