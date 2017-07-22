WTF happened to VICE News?

Vice Sets HBO Special ‘A World in Disarray’

Senior TV Reporter@gdanielholloway
JUNE 23, 2017 | 07:30AM PT


Vice News will explore the unraveling of the post-World War II international order in its next HBOspecial, “Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray.” The special is set to premiere on the pay cabler July 21.

The special will feature Vice co-founder Suroosh Alvi, correspondent Michael Moynihan, and others examining the state of world affairs and investigating the nature of current international conflicts. It will feature interviews with Condoleezza Rice, Tony Blair, Samantha Power, and Ash Carter, as well as others.

“In this increasingly confusing modern political landscape, we thought it would be interesting to canvas the best minds in foreign policy in an attempt to make sense of what is actually happening and weigh in on the greatest dangers that are facing us today,” says Vice founder Shane Smith. “Marrying signature Vice on-the-ground reporting with unique insights and explanations of how we got here, from the people who were actually there at the table, makes for a foreign policy wonk’s dream. Enjoy!”



“Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray” is executive produced by Smith, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jonah Kaplan, Tim Clancy, Josh Tyrangiel and Eddy Moretti; Joanna Forscher serves as co-executive producer; Richard Haass is a consulting producer on the news special.

http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/vice-hbo-1202476713/

_______________________________________________________________________________


So I don't want to turn this into another Seymore Herch, Syrian chemical weapons debate, but WTF happened to VICE news?

I mean they open this special report interviewing a CFR member who worked for Carter, both Bush's, and Reagan.

Have interviews where invading Iraq is criticized, and then giving a platform for the apologists.

They talk about Syria, and talk about chemical weapons attacks, and criticize Obama for not being hawkish enough in Syria, without giving the other side, as they did with their excuse making for Iraq.

They talk about arming rebels in Syria with small arms with no discussion of who these rebels actually were.

They then move onto psycho analyzing Russian FP. Not a analysis of strategic power, but of pseudo science known as psycho-analysis.

No real talk of the vote on Crimea, or explanation that these people are Russians in all but name. Plenty of talk on how illegal this invasion was. Funny enough, when Iraq was discussed, never was their a mention of a illegal invasion.

This whole "Special Report" came off as propaganda and spin to me.

Discuss...................
 
I watched a VICE episode with a female journalist who traveled the jungles to find meth super labs.

All I could think about is her doing a big rail and peeling her panties off. Quality TV.
 
I only caught the end, and I wasn't giving it my full attention, but it did feel disjointed to say the least. Vice's quality has been going downhill for a long time.
 
Screen-Shot-2015-05-14-at-10.38.26-AM-620x412.png.cf.png


This guy left.
 
"A World In Disarray" is the title of Haas' new book, so maybe there's a promotional deal going on there.
I disagree with Haas on most things, but he's still excellent at foreign policy analysis.
 
A Vice show can literally spend 2 minutes on a topic. The show is 20 minutes and covers like 3 subjects. I don't know why they bother. Few things can be learned in such limited time.
 
Aren't there 2 different VICE shows on HBO.

One is a type of nightly news reporting and the other is the investigative journalist series.

Or am I completely wrong here? On HBOGO is sure seems like they have 2 types of programs.
 
I saw some show on VICE called Weediquette. I noticed a lot of their shows had extremely juvenile names just like that show, and so much of the stuff I saw was pretty juvenile as well.

And then I saw a show called Gaycation. I was like "Yeah.....this is fucking dumb, and this channel has to be run by a particularly dull chimpanzee."
 
KONG-D'SNT-TAP said:
Aren't there 2 different VICE shows on HBO.

One is a type of nightly news reporting and the other is the investigative journalist series.

Or am I completely wrong here? On HBOGO is sure seems like they have 2 types of programs.
You are correct. I have no comment on the nightly one.

The investigative journalism one, is what I am talking about here. I used to love this show, The first and second seasons were amazing. It seems to have went downhill.
 
VivaRevolution said:
You are correct. I have no comment on the nightly one.

The investigative journalism one, is what I am talking about here. I used to love this show, The first and second seasons were amazing. It seems to have went downhill.
The nighty news show is pretty damn good and depending on the investigative piece I generally don't watch that
 
Buck Swope said:
I watched a VICE episode with a female journalist who traveled the jungles to find meth super labs.

All I could think about is her doing a big rail and peeling her panties off. Quality TV.
Lmfao
 
I had a feeling something had changed about Vice.

It lost its edginess.
 
I thought it was actually pretty good and I was surprised at how they acknowledge that the Obama administration's lack of involvement in syria has created Global disarray with 6 million people becoming refugees..

Tony Blair said it best... instead of learning lessons from the Iraq War we got so petrified of it ..we did not act when we needed to.
 
I used to really like VICE but it's turned into an ultra liberal cesspool.

Shane Smith has said it himself: he's interested in building a brand over everything else. They've identified their target audience and adjusted their content accordingly.
 
They started running pseudo stories on Snapchat in recent months. All credibility is lost.

If they start showing the latest Kylie Jenner slutty outfit I'd probably click though.
 
HBO had a free preview this weekend on DISH Network. I watched that show and it was hilarious. It was so basic and full of shit. I just laughed as it played in the background.
 
Much like tyt I used to love this and their Facebook stuff. They've been unwatchable for a while now. Vice is still better than tyt obviously
 
much like Wikileaks the Democrats love these organizations when it's to their benefit.. and all the sudden don't understand them anymore when the story/leak goes against them.
 
Isobel Yeung tho

hbovice.jpg
 
