VivaRevolution
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2016
- Messages
- 34,002
- Reaction score
- 0
Vice Sets HBO Special ‘A World in Disarray’
Senior TV Reporter@gdanielholloway
JUNE 23, 2017 | 07:30AM PT
Vice News will explore the unraveling of the post-World War II international order in its next HBOspecial, “Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray.” The special is set to premiere on the pay cabler July 21.
The special will feature Vice co-founder Suroosh Alvi, correspondent Michael Moynihan, and others examining the state of world affairs and investigating the nature of current international conflicts. It will feature interviews with Condoleezza Rice, Tony Blair, Samantha Power, and Ash Carter, as well as others.
“In this increasingly confusing modern political landscape, we thought it would be interesting to canvas the best minds in foreign policy in an attempt to make sense of what is actually happening and weigh in on the greatest dangers that are facing us today,” says Vice founder Shane Smith. “Marrying signature Vice on-the-ground reporting with unique insights and explanations of how we got here, from the people who were actually there at the table, makes for a foreign policy wonk’s dream. Enjoy!”
“Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray” is executive produced by Smith, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jonah Kaplan, Tim Clancy, Josh Tyrangiel and Eddy Moretti; Joanna Forscher serves as co-executive producer; Richard Haass is a consulting producer on the news special.
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/vice-hbo-1202476713/
_______________________________________________________________________________
So I don't want to turn this into another Seymore Herch, Syrian chemical weapons debate, but WTF happened to VICE news?
I mean they open this special report interviewing a CFR member who worked for Carter, both Bush's, and Reagan.
Have interviews where invading Iraq is criticized, and then giving a platform for the apologists.
They talk about Syria, and talk about chemical weapons attacks, and criticize Obama for not being hawkish enough in Syria, without giving the other side, as they did with their excuse making for Iraq.
They talk about arming rebels in Syria with small arms with no discussion of who these rebels actually were.
They then move onto psycho analyzing Russian FP. Not a analysis of strategic power, but of pseudo science known as psycho-analysis.
No real talk of the vote on Crimea, or explanation that these people are Russians in all but name. Plenty of talk on how illegal this invasion was. Funny enough, when Iraq was discussed, never was their a mention of a illegal invasion.
This whole "Special Report" came off as propaganda and spin to me.
Discuss...................
Senior TV Reporter@gdanielholloway
JUNE 23, 2017 | 07:30AM PT
Vice News will explore the unraveling of the post-World War II international order in its next HBOspecial, “Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray.” The special is set to premiere on the pay cabler July 21.
The special will feature Vice co-founder Suroosh Alvi, correspondent Michael Moynihan, and others examining the state of world affairs and investigating the nature of current international conflicts. It will feature interviews with Condoleezza Rice, Tony Blair, Samantha Power, and Ash Carter, as well as others.
“In this increasingly confusing modern political landscape, we thought it would be interesting to canvas the best minds in foreign policy in an attempt to make sense of what is actually happening and weigh in on the greatest dangers that are facing us today,” says Vice founder Shane Smith. “Marrying signature Vice on-the-ground reporting with unique insights and explanations of how we got here, from the people who were actually there at the table, makes for a foreign policy wonk’s dream. Enjoy!”
“Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray” is executive produced by Smith, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jonah Kaplan, Tim Clancy, Josh Tyrangiel and Eddy Moretti; Joanna Forscher serves as co-executive producer; Richard Haass is a consulting producer on the news special.
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/vice-hbo-1202476713/
_______________________________________________________________________________
So I don't want to turn this into another Seymore Herch, Syrian chemical weapons debate, but WTF happened to VICE news?
I mean they open this special report interviewing a CFR member who worked for Carter, both Bush's, and Reagan.
Have interviews where invading Iraq is criticized, and then giving a platform for the apologists.
They talk about Syria, and talk about chemical weapons attacks, and criticize Obama for not being hawkish enough in Syria, without giving the other side, as they did with their excuse making for Iraq.
They talk about arming rebels in Syria with small arms with no discussion of who these rebels actually were.
They then move onto psycho analyzing Russian FP. Not a analysis of strategic power, but of pseudo science known as psycho-analysis.
No real talk of the vote on Crimea, or explanation that these people are Russians in all but name. Plenty of talk on how illegal this invasion was. Funny enough, when Iraq was discussed, never was their a mention of a illegal invasion.
This whole "Special Report" came off as propaganda and spin to me.
Discuss...................