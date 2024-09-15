Wrestling is king, but man it can destroy this sport’s momentum. Remember how the BMF Belt came about.

B

BullyKutta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
529
Reaction score
596
I haven’t forgotten.

Woodley’s wall n stall was driving Dana White insane. He won fights but lost fans for the promotion. Dana was sick of it and in desperation created a bullshit belt.

The BMF has its roots in Dana’s bitterness over Woodley’s narcolepsy inducing style.
 
BullyKutta said:
I haven’t forgotten.

Woodley’s wall n stall was driving Dana White insane. He won fights but lost fans for the promotion. Dana was sick of it and in desperation created a bullshit belt.

The BMF has its roots in Dana’s bitterness over Woodley’s narcolepsy inducing style.
Click to expand...
Woodley wasn't champion when the BMF title fight was made
 
HHJ said:
No it doesnt destroy shit. Dana is an easily triggered little bitch

Wrestling FTW
Click to expand...

Word. Tito carried the sport though the dark age with... WRESTLING



a-reminder-for-the-youngins-that-tito-ortiz-was-in-fact-the-v0-yf2jwazau6bd1.jpeg
 
BMF came about because the UFC were hoping for Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal to setup a 3rd bout with Mcgregor.
 
Champs should be able to keep the fights where they want it

Grasso tdd was atrocious

Sean’s was expected

Can’t be champ with holes like that
 
Corny to ask for it to be entertainment and not a sport. Really pathetic. Go watch wshh for fights. This is a sport. Not your high of brutality. I hate these views. It's about who will win being effective.
 
Trabaho said:
Corny to ask for it to be entertainment and not a sport. Really pathetic. Go watch wshh for fights. This is a sport. Not your high of brutality. I hate these views. It's about who will win being effective.
Click to expand...
Literally my favorite post of yours sir.
 
MarleyLynx said:
Allow knees to the head of a grounded opponent and wrestling finishes 50%+ more of their fights for sure
Click to expand...
Knees would help everybody by providing more finishes. It would be so much more fun.
 
You can fix this by training the judges. If someone is landing good shots on the ground, passing to dominant positions and attacking with subs, then yeah they won the fight.
If someone is just getting a takedown, making no attempt to pass, and landing nothing, then they should get no points for it. No effective grappling has taken place.
Guard is a neutral position, and needs to be scored as such.
The way that Cain used wrestling against Bigfoot certainly wasn't killing the sport.
 
muaythaibeast said:
You can fix this by training the judges. If someone is landing good shots on the ground, passing to dominant positions and attacking with subs, then yeah they won the fight.
If someone is just getting a takedown, making no attempt to pass, and landing nothing, then they should get no points for it. No effective grappling has taken place.
Guard is a neutral position, and needs to be scored as such.
The way that Cain used wrestling against Bigfoot certainly wasn't killing the sport.
Click to expand...
Taking someone down and controlling them is effective grappling

If you think closed guard is a "neutral position", go ask a bunch of MMA fighters if they had to choose top or bottom which they would prefer
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,370
Messages
56,193,674
Members
175,100
Latest member
gusserdudr

Share this page

Back
Top