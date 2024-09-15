Wrestling is king, but man it can destroy this sport’s momentum. Remember how the BMF Belt came about.

You can fix this by training the judges. If someone is landing good shots on the ground, passing to dominant positions and attacking with subs, then yeah they won the fight.

If someone is just getting a takedown, making no attempt to pass, and landing nothing, then they should get no points for it. No effective grappling has taken place.

Guard is a neutral position, and needs to be scored as such.

The way that Cain used wrestling against Bigfoot certainly wasn't killing the sport.