Wrestling is king, but man it can destroy this sport’s momentum. Remember how the BMF Belt came about.

BullyKutta
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 529
- Reaction score
- 596
I haven’t forgotten.
Woodley’s wall n stall was driving Dana White insane. He won fights but lost fans for the promotion. Dana was sick of it and in desperation created a bullshit belt.
The BMF has its roots in Dana’s bitterness over Woodley’s narcolepsy inducing style.
Woodley’s wall n stall was driving Dana White insane. He won fights but lost fans for the promotion. Dana was sick of it and in desperation created a bullshit belt.
The BMF has its roots in Dana’s bitterness over Woodley’s narcolepsy inducing style.