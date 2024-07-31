Wrestling first and then Mma or straight into mma?

Hey guys, I'm a 23 year old male living in the Netherlands. I would like to start MMA again (I quit back in 2020 after training for a few months due to needing to focus on school.) and I would also like to have amateur fights.



I'm very motivated to start training and do really good, which brings me to my question. I have always liked to wrestle and grapple and I have the option of going to a wrestling gym, I have heard that's it's usually better to establish a base in one martial arts before you get better at others and I would like to have a strong or competent wrestling base. But wrestling here in the Netherlands is almost nonexistent and I would have to sign up at two separate gyms in the city.



So the options I have are:



Option 1) Go to an MMA gym (not sure if I'm allowed to name the gym), of which the schedule they have looks like this:



Monday:

06:00 pm – 07:00 pm Kickboxing (no sparring)

07:00 pm – 08:00 pm Boxing or BJJ Basic with a Gi

08:00 pm – 09:00 pm MMA



Tuesday:

08:00 am – 09:00 am Kickboxing

08:00 pm – 09:30 pm Wrestling (free style)



Wednesday:

07:00 pm – 08:00 pm Boxing basics or Grappling- NoGi

08:00 pm – 09:00 pm MMA



Thursday:

07:00 pm – 08:00 pm MMA

08:00 pm– 09:15 pm BJJ- Brazilian Jiu Jitsu



Friday:

11:00 am -12:15 pm Grappling- NoGi



07:00 pm – 08:00 pm MMA Basic (no sparring)



08:00 pm – 09:15 pm Grappling- NoGi



Sunday:

10:00 am – 11:15 am Open mat BJJ/ Grappling- NoGi

10:00 am- 11:00 am MMA sparring (invite only)



*not sure yet what sessions I would go to or are beneficial to go to besides the Mma and wrestling ones.





Option 2) Wrestling from Monday to Friday, 90 minute sessions every day. So 7,5 hours per week. I can't do more than these because I'd have to sign up at more gyms and it would be too expensive.



Questions I have:

- Would that amount of wrestling training for a year let me develop a good wrestling base for mma?

- Would training wrestling for a year at my age actually be beneficial for me in mma if I wanted to compete in the amateurs or professionally some day? I'd be 24 and I don't weigh that much, so I'm not sure if it would be recommended.

- What sessions would you attend in the mma gym schedule to progress quickly in mma?





Sorry for the long wall of text, just didn't know where to ask or share.



Tl:dr : Should I wrestle 7,5 hours a week for a year before training and competing in MMA to develop somewhat of a wrestling base? I'm 23.