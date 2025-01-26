  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Wrestlers that would have been more successful in different companies?

What are some wrestlers you feel could have translated better to different promotions and or eras?

Sean O'Haire's gimmick from 2003 Smackdown would have translated well into 2003-2008 era TNA.

The Hurricane would have been a lot more successful in Mexico, in either CMLL or AAA. Had the personality, gimmick, and move-set to make it work. Really surprises me that he never tried his hand in Mexico at all. Goldust would have worked well in Mexico as well. Would have fit like a glove with the exoticos in AAA.
 
