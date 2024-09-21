Wresting: The Cancer Killing MMA

If I have to sit through another fight card where the wrestler can’t manage taking any punches or kicks to the body, and just shoots and spends the next 15 minutes laying on his opponent with absolutely no attempt to end the fight and it wins them a decision, I’m gonna loose my shit.. Wrestlers need to stick to their own matches and stay out of the MMA world in my opinion; now don’t get me wrong if a wrestler uses it to gain position, or inflict damage and so forth then great, I’m all for it, but to just use if for controlling the match is unacceptable. The word “Mix Martial Arts” means just that, not one-trick-pony moves. Wrestling and control moves is a recipe for a snooze fest; take the latest UFC 306 for example you have arguably one of the greatest UFC events ever done with fighters like Ronaldo Rodriguez, Ode Osbourne, Esteban Ribovics, Daniel Zellhuber, Diego Lopez, and Brian Ortega pouring every bit of heart and soul into the fight, which blew the fans away, only to have the last two main event cards Alexa Grasso/Valentina Shevchenko, and Sean O’Malley/Merab Dvalishvili suck the life out of us from Shevchenko and Dvalishvili wrestling BS. It’s unfortunate to see something that should be used as an effective method of control and setting up finishes get used to simple grind out a decision. For the last couple of years I have also been watching One Championship Friday Night Fights from Thailand, and these guys have the right idea where they showcase specific martial arts like Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Grappling, and MMA. It’s an absolute thing of beauty watching the best Warriors in the world compete for a title shot or contract. These guys are also heavily incentivized by getting an extra $10K for a knockout or submission, which makes for a banger of a fight.



Anyway enough ranting the bottom line is I’m sick of wrestlers on the post fight interviews squeak about how that they wanted to get the knockout finish but came up short for some reason or another. The sad thing is most of these guys nowadays, train to control the fight and get a safe decision and thats it! In other words if the system is broken because it’s encouraging dull and uninteresting fighters, we need to change the system. Thanks for reading this and curious what your thoughts are. Mr Baker