Wresting: The Cancer Killing MMA

David Baker

David Baker

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 10, 2023
Messages
6
Reaction score
5
If I have to sit through another fight card where the wrestler can’t manage taking any punches or kicks to the body, and just shoots and spends the next 15 minutes laying on his opponent with absolutely no attempt to end the fight and it wins them a decision, I’m gonna loose my shit.. Wrestlers need to stick to their own matches and stay out of the MMA world in my opinion; now don’t get me wrong if a wrestler uses it to gain position, or inflict damage and so forth then great, I’m all for it, but to just use if for controlling the match is unacceptable. The word “Mix Martial Arts” means just that, not one-trick-pony moves. Wrestling and control moves is a recipe for a snooze fest; take the latest UFC 306 for example you have arguably one of the greatest UFC events ever done with fighters like Ronaldo Rodriguez, Ode Osbourne, Esteban Ribovics, Daniel Zellhuber, Diego Lopez, and Brian Ortega pouring every bit of heart and soul into the fight, which blew the fans away, only to have the last two main event cards Alexa Grasso/Valentina Shevchenko, and Sean O’Malley/Merab Dvalishvili suck the life out of us from Shevchenko and Dvalishvili wrestling BS. It’s unfortunate to see something that should be used as an effective method of control and setting up finishes get used to simple grind out a decision. For the last couple of years I have also been watching One Championship Friday Night Fights from Thailand, and these guys have the right idea where they showcase specific martial arts like Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Grappling, and MMA. It’s an absolute thing of beauty watching the best Warriors in the world compete for a title shot or contract. These guys are also heavily incentivized by getting an extra $10K for a knockout or submission, which makes for a banger of a fight.

Anyway enough ranting the bottom line is I’m sick of wrestlers on the post fight interviews squeak about how that they wanted to get the knockout finish but came up short for some reason or another. The sad thing is most of these guys nowadays, train to control the fight and get a safe decision and thats it! In other words if the system is broken because it’s encouraging dull and uninteresting fighters, we need to change the system. Thanks for reading this and curious what your thoughts are. Mr Baker
 
I think fighters need to be rewarded for defending takedowns, this would make wrestlers more hesitant to shoot unless they were 100% confident in getting the takedown, just as strikers are more hesitant with their striking due to the TD threat, it should be the other way around as well

A clear takedown stuff or clean defensive scramble needs to hold some significant weight on the scorecards
 
Imagine spending years training to grab another man’s legs or transitioning to their back while grinding them. It’s soft.
 
When Jake Paul makes his debut, it'll much like the Bible's description of Jesus returning.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Imagine spending years training to grab another man’s legs or transitioning to their back while grinding them. It’s soft.
Click to expand...

Idk I spent years doing that all throughout college and I was anything but soft

<{ohyeah}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
News Sean O’Malley to have hip surgery
2
Replies
32
Views
673
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,825
Messages
56,218,342
Members
175,112
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top