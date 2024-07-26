Would you say your happiest days are behind you?

I've been trying to replicate the happiest moments of my life, but it's not working. I think my happiest days are behind me. There's no longer any excitement that I look forward to.
 
I've never been happy.

As a kid? Painfully shy.
As a teenager? Bullied at school and at a home, also depressed and lost passion for school.
Twenties? Moved out but was a lonely virgin for half of it. Nearly all of it was spent struggling financially on close to minimum wage.
Thirties? Financially a lot better, but gained weight and lack passion for anything.

On the upswing though. Once this flat deal goes through, I should be able to live a lot more and do what I really want to do, travel.
 
Richmma80 said:
I've been trying to replicate the happiest moments of my life, but it's not working. I think my happiest days are behind me. There's no longer any excitement that I look forward to.
Thats a pretty surprising statement from you, you always seem like such a chipper upbeat guy
 
IDK, I'm at an age where almost all of my big life events have happened. I'm married, had kids, went to college, bought a house...ect. I guess only thing really left is being a Grandpa and living a good retirement in another 15 years. Life has been a bit of a struggle, grew up so poor we literally didn't eat more than one meal a day most days as a kid. Might get a meal and a snack. Dad went to prison, mom was a drunk and left us alone for a week at a time. I had to go up to the store with food stamps when i was 10 to shop for me and my brothers and beg the owner to let me keep a tab when they ran out. Then Dad was murdered a year after he got out, Mom died of respiratory failure at 52. Even when I was a kid my Grandpa was more like my Dad and we were really close but he died in his sleep when I was 9.

I did OK for myself though, I worked and put myself through college working fulltime at the same time. So, life improved greatly as an adult.
 
Happy as a child happy? Yeah those days are long gone.

But nice balance between emotions. And a stabile life? Thats where i am. And stays the path i wanna keep walking on.
 
Probably. Kids are grown and don't need me anymore. Single. Bald... Goodbye, blue skies. Goodbye

Though life is easier now, so it might all turn around. Not all doom and gloom yet.
 
Honestly... Been down for a minute , middle aged / life choices. But lately feeling that nothing is holding me back and time to shine.

stone-cold-steve-austin-beer-bash.gif
 
Life's been going downhill ever since I had to start going to work.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Honestly... Been down for a minute , middle aged / life choices. But lately feeling that nothing is holding me back and time to shine.

stone-cold-steve-austin-beer-bash.gif
I feel the same, but not sure what to actually do with myself. Can go anywhere and got money, but man, just too many options... Guess that is not the biggest problem one could have.
 
I don't look at life that way and I'm not competing with my past. Life, circumstances and priorities change as you get older. Don't put past moments on a pedestal and start ranking your happiest moments and trying to top them. You're going to have days when you're happy and days when you're not. You're going to have some awesome moments and some shitty ones too. That's part of life. Take a step back and evaluate your perspective on life and happiness. Everyone goes through different things in life and many have toxic habits/relationships/thought process/"demons" that want to keep them chained down. Instead they should fill the room with uppercuts and take charge. Build meaningful relationships, get out of your comfort zone and push on.
 
Yes in the sense that I can't be on the go non stop like I used to.
 
Oh -- not to mention the joy of showing kids things you enjoyed as a kid, and them loving it.

Just beat Chrono Trigger with my 6 year old. Currently playing FF7 with him. He loves every minute of it.
 
They need to make medication that will make adults just as happy as when they were children

I remember being happy as fuck just looking at a dinosaur picture and I could just stare at it all morning
 
Happiness excitement and fun are not the same thing. It's hard to have as much fun as you get older.

But happiness? That is something that can grow deeper and more intense over time. But it's tied to meaning and purpose. The more meaningful a life is the more happiness their is.

All of the major world religions have reliable means for growing in deep meaning and happiness over time. But the path is difficult and arduous and so many people choose not to do it
 
I'd say cultivate and care for something that gives you purpose or sustains life. Even something simple like a garden or a hen house if possible. A lot of people accomplish this with their children or pets. There's always traveling or a new hobby as well. Maybe take some time alone, away from electronics, and ponder what would bring you true happiness. Then plan out how you are going to make it happen. Hopefully it's nothing demented that would take advantage of or ruin the lives of others.
 
That depends how long I have to live.
 
Happiness comes in different forms.

Childish glee is something that is impossible to match as you grow older; however, the intense satisfaction of a well lived life is something no child can experience either.
 
