Would you say your happiest days are behind you?

IDK, I'm at an age where almost all of my big life events have happened. I'm married, had kids, went to college, bought a house...ect. I guess only thing really left is being a Grandpa and living a good retirement in another 15 years. Life has been a bit of a struggle, grew up so poor we literally didn't eat more than one meal a day most days as a kid. Might get a meal and a snack. Dad went to prison, mom was a drunk and left us alone for a week at a time. I had to go up to the store with food stamps when i was 10 to shop for me and my brothers and beg the owner to let me keep a tab when they ran out. Then Dad was murdered a year after he got out, Mom died of respiratory failure at 52. Even when I was a kid my Grandpa was more like my Dad and we were really close but he died in his sleep when I was 9.



I did OK for myself though, I worked and put myself through college working fulltime at the same time. So, life improved greatly as an adult.