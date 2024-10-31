Would you rather have a spider or centipede problem in your house?

Growing up in a tropical area, I've had to deal with both. I walk in a room or bathroom, not expecting anything and you see either of them.


Ok, so choice no. 1. Huntsman spider. These guys are fucking FAST and are HUUGE. They fool you by moving a little slow at first, then they can fucking zoom across the room in half a second. They're that fast.

sHAZP5I.jpeg

apzxAhi.png




Choice 2. Centipede. These guys are NASTY. They are EXTREMELY aggressive towards everyone. When I took a shower, I'd have to keep at least one eye open and focusing on the drain because that's where they pop out. If you're not careful, you won't see one and it's coming towards your feet to bite the shit out of you. These guys are so nasty that Vietnam veterans were scared shitless of these things.


 
My Roxie Sox loves staring at spiders, she'll set there for hours just gandering away at a tiny little daddy long legs up in the ceiling corner so I choose spiders for her enjoyment


 
Give me spider all day...at least they'll kill everything else.

Centipedes can go to hell and die...
 
Thrawn33 said:
Give me spider all day...at least they'll kill everything else.

Centipedes can go to hell and die...
This. My house is a spider haven. I ain't touching them. Centipedes get stomped though.
 
GSP_37 said:
What's a hungry natural predator of these?
Frogs. I've literally personally seen it happen on more than one occasion.

and Chickens. I've also literally personally seen it happen on more than one occasion.
 
