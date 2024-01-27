Bballfan123
Two options
Medieval Priest
-Doesnt have hetero sex, very high T levels
-Obeys laws all day long, tough as nails
-Probably large and hefty, rotund stomach and powerful ab muscles
-Large, powerful forearms from doing priest stuff day in, day out
-Able to consume prodigious amounts of alcohol
-Not opposed to pillaging the coffers if the situation calls for it
-Doesnt commit many sins, has an incredible constitution from obeying the Bible day after day
Roman Foot Soldier
-Extremely good physical shape, could run 15 miles no questions asked
-Has taken many lives, would not hesitate to kill
-around 5'6, not as big as the priest
-Well travelled, dignified man. Has experienced many cultures and cuisines from years of pillaging
-Has sex, strong pelvic floor
-Able to consume prodigious amounts of alcohol
Who's the tougher out?
