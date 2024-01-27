News Would You Rather Fight a Medieval Priest or a Roman Foot Soldier?

Bballfan123

Two options

Medieval Priest
-Doesnt have hetero sex, very high T levels
-Obeys laws all day long, tough as nails
-Probably large and hefty, rotund stomach and powerful ab muscles
-Large, powerful forearms from doing priest stuff day in, day out
-Able to consume prodigious amounts of alcohol
-Not opposed to pillaging the coffers if the situation calls for it
-Doesnt commit many sins, has an incredible constitution from obeying the Bible day after day

Roman Foot Soldier
-Extremely good physical shape, could run 15 miles no questions asked
-Has taken many lives, would not hesitate to kill
-around 5'6, not as big as the priest
-Well travelled, dignified man. Has experienced many cultures and cuisines from years of pillaging
-Has sex, strong pelvic floor
-Able to consume prodigious amounts of alcohol

Who's the tougher out?
 
Last edited:
I think you've given this a bit too much thought....
 
Those cans have no immunity to modern disease. I'll just cough on them and they'll topple over

2HEKzh.gif
 
Priest. Hopefully my cardio is better than his. I feel like the foot soldier would try to stab you in your balls from the jump...no thanks.
 
plataoplombo said:
Priest. Hopefully my cardio is better than his. I feel like the foot soldier would try to stab you in your balls from the jump...no thanks.
Click to expand...
You think you could out cardio a Medieval Priest?

He probably walked from like, Romania to Italy. On the regular. That's like 300 miles dude

Medieval ppl had cardio, how do think they got anywhere? Rube-r?

Priest wins 99/100
 
Is this Roman soldier a part of Caesar's legions or is it one of those cans that get wrecked at Cannae?
 
