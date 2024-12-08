Would you just walk away or enact vengeance?

You receive a free vacation to an island resort. They pick you up from your house, and fly you to the resort.

Then the manager tells you that you've been chosen along with some other guests to a "secret" beach spot.

So you and some other people go. You, some guys, women and children.

Old-3-f25e512.jpg


Then you find out that at this place, you grow old exponentially faster. 24 hours is 100 years.
You watch the children grow old before your very eyes. The older people die. When your group figure it out and try to leave, you can't. If you leave the place from where you came in, you become unconscious and wake up right back at the beach.


You eventually figure out a way to escape the beach. You are now 30 years older than when you came in.
Then you find out the hotel is actually a secret scientific testing place and they observe from far away people dying, go crazy, etc..

Would you just go home or would you enact vengeance upon the "hotel?"
 
Oh, are they making a sequel? Unnecessary but not surprising.
 
I liked this movie, ending wasnt the best but they never are with ole M. Night, premise was good, though, and it was a creepy intriguing ride
 
There was a couple times where they broke kayfabe, though, some people aged but others didnt even though they were right next to each other
 
They'd be filled with Almighty uppercuts in a secluded room of my choosing.

Sounds like a dumb show.
 
You've just killed half of Sherdog...... And the other quarter probably will be so old the only revenge they'd be doing is pooping their pants........
 
So, you’re asking “what if the movie Old was real?”

Idk, 30 years from now I’ll be 73. Not much I can do about anything then. Maybe I’ll shit my pants or something.
 
I'd rather be 73 year old me than 30 year old you.

And yes, I would lay my vengeance down upon them .
 
Thrawn33 said:
I'd rather be 73 year old me than 30 year old you.

And yes, I would lay my vengeance down upon them .
Gotta find yourself a Joruus C'boath clone and wreck havoc
 
HHJ said:
Gotta find yourself a Joruus C'boath clone and wreck havoc
I'll hop Clone bodies like EU Dark Empire Palpatine....

Or maybe some Hand of Thrawn delayed return stuff
 
i would erect some vengeance you can be damned sure
 
