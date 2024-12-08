Would you just walk away or enact vengeance?

You receive a free vacation to an island resort. They pick you up from your house, and fly you to the resort.Then the manager tells you that you've been chosen along with some other guests to a "secret" beach spot.So you and some other people go. You, some guys, women and children.Then you find out that at this place, you grow old exponentially faster. 24 hours is 100 years.You watch the children grow old before your very eyes. The older people die. When your group figure it out and try to leave, you can't. If you leave the place from where you came in, you become unconscious and wake up right back at the beach.You eventually figure out a way to escape the beach. You are now 30 years older than when you came in.Then you find out the hotel is actually a secret scientific testing place and they observe from far away people dying, go crazy, etc..Would you just go home or would you enact vengeance upon the "hotel?"