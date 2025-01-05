Would you have taken the T800's bullsh*t in this scene?

Would you have taken the T800's bullshit in this scene?

It's 1984. No cell Phones.

Sure, you dont know its a cyborg. Human flesh covering a triple-armored hyper-alloy combat chassis.

4ResSF.gif


But even without that knowledge, it's a pretty big unit of a man, but the bearded guy is no slouch himself, obviously a sherdogger.

He opted out of messin with Arnie, and just said "you got a serious attitude problem, pal"

But as a Sherdogger, would you put up with this? If you were on the phone with Antonina Shevchenko, shootin the shit, trying to get her to let you come over after work, and this asshole ruins everything.

What ya gonna do brother???


MicrosoftTeams-image-1-1015x1024.jpg
 
That bearded guy's arm probably got ripped out of its socket so he ain't fighting back. This is the 80s so that guy obviously ain't a Sherdogger

However if the T800 pulled this shit on a real Sherdogger today his skull will fly off from teh jab-uppercut combo, and we would live stream this beatdown on Tik Tok.

He fits the sherdogger mold of being an absolute unit/Hillbilly Jim type who is highly sought after by the ladiies
 
And no his arm didnt get ripped out of his socket, cos he said "you got a serious attitude problem, pal"

and not

"YAAAAAAAAAAARRGHHH!"
 
WORLDSTAR
 
The average hill Billy would've had an RPG7 in the back of his pick-up in the 80's let's see that T800 take that....... Depending on the ammo that's 300 - 600mm RHA penetration.
 
I'd say something like "Damn, I didn't know they had robot Arnold sex dolls in the 80s! Way to go Japan!"

T-800 will probably have a logic meltdown trying to process that and get a blue screen of death.
 
Dude sound woke as fuck what was je gonna do enxt recomend a therapist and negotiate a settlement through compromise and feelings to fix his attitude problem. Obsios woke mind virus.
 
This is 1984 bro there wasnt no wokeness from that big hillbilly jim ass dude. He just not used to dudes being able to toss around a brick shit house like himself ever so profuciously. He couldnt believe it
 
Xbox 360 red ring him.
 
If someone casually tossed me that far and that easily I'd proceed very carefully.
 
I will punch that black dude who invented skynet? It’s been a while since I watched T2. My lore might be off.
 
