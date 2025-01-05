Would you have taken the T800's bullsh*t in this scene?

It's 1984. No cell Phones.Sure, you dont know its a cyborg. Human flesh covering a triple-armored hyper-alloy combat chassis.But even without that knowledge, it's a pretty big unit of a man, but the bearded guy is no slouch himself, obviously a sherdogger.He opted out of messin with Arnie, and just said "you got a serious attitude problem, pal"But as a Sherdogger, would you put up with this? If you were on the phone with Antonina Shevchenko, shootin the shit, trying to get her to let you come over after work, and this asshole ruins everything.What ya gonna do brother???