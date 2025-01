whocares said: Let's just say this is an old, but active cemetery, so all different stages of decomp happening. And of course the bodies are 6 feet down and enclosed, but.......you know. Now let's assume the soil is quite fertile and produces like crazy. Are you going to eat these delicious veggies or not? Click to expand...

After doing some... searching on the internet... the general thing I find is that when bodies break down, they release nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that plants can use.Natural burials could make the soil richer. However, modern burial practices, like sealed caskets and embalming, can slow this process down or even introduce harmful chemicals like formaldehyde into the soil.Plus, most plant roots don’t grow deep enough to reach nutrients from buried bodies, so those nutrients would need to work their way up over time.Now I am deleting my search history.