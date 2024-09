I don't mind that is not a big place. Medium and smaller size houses are more comfy while a big place is overwhelming and you end up not using most of it



Problem here is that the location looks too cold and greyish and depressing. Kinda like the coast of Scotland look



But it is still free. So I would say yes and pretend to live there while still living where I live now where the weather is nice and people are happy. And then I would sell the place and get the bag and when the people who gave me the house calls me to ask me about I will be like yeah sure it's great thx