Would you be ok with Shavkat stomping Usman knees?

Human Bass

Human Bass

Usman knees are well known for being beyond shot. But many consider would consider "dirty" to target knees with oblique kicks, especially knees that are borderline impaired

But isnt extremely dumb to not exploit a weakness? Is knee stomping against Usman really worse than punching the chin of someone with a bad one?

Knees dont deserve any more consideration than the brain imo
 
Why would it matter what I would or wouldnt be okay with?

The rules are completely okay with it.
 
Yes, its a fight not a tickling competition.
 
Dirty? In what sense?...its a legit technique.
 
I've never seen someone get koed from a oblique kick. I've yet to see someone even stumble from on. So to formulate a strategy to target his knees would be a dumb one.
 
I love Rampage and have forever, but he steps very heavy on that front foot and makes himself a target for that very technique.

Also the little crybabies calling it a "career ender" can kiss my ass, because I have been watching this shit since its inception and can't recall a single instance of a career being ended by that technique.

Its a fight, injuries can happen at any moment from any technique.
 
Nope. If it's not against the rules, I don't consider it dirty.

And yeah, it's a good plan to attack them.
 
