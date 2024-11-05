Would you be ok with Shavkat stomping Usman knees?

Human Bass
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2009
- Messages
- 11,454
- Reaction score
- 5,102
Usman knees are well known for being beyond shot. But many consider would consider "dirty" to target knees with oblique kicks, especially knees that are borderline impaired
But isnt extremely dumb to not exploit a weakness? Is knee stomping against Usman really worse than punching the chin of someone with a bad one?
Knees dont deserve any more consideration than the brain imo
