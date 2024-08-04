Would you be honest and cancel?

So, I ordered a new welding helmet from Amazon and it was going to be delivered today. I received an email saying that it was delivered, but the picture they showed on the email is not my doorway. I called Amazon and told them to contact the driver and see if he can track the item and deliver it at the right address, they said they weren't able to contact the driver but they'll ship me another welding helmet and they'll expedite the shipping to tomorrow.

So, I get a doorbell ring and it was a neighbor. He gave me the package and said it was wrongly delivered to his house... and I got another one that'll be arriving tomorrow. I got 2 welding helmets for the price of one.

Would you call Amazon to cancel the 2nd item?

For a small business, absolutely but for a giant and evil corporation they can suck it.

I’d find a good person to give the spare to and if not, just sell it
 
Yeah, would cancel, but if it's already been sent they may say to keep it.
 
