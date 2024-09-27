Would the UFC have wanted GSP to beat Hendricks?

Another thread got me thinking about UFC fight fixing allegations in the context of UFC/Hendricks.



We all know Dana hated GSP and tried to fuck him over in different ways (including trying to steal his belt out of his locker room) because GSP did the terrible crime champs tend do of not letting themselves be pushed around (especially financially), so I tend to think they would have wanted him to lose.



On the other hand, they needed him for massive Canadian sales that have now dried up, so they would have wanted him to win.



On the other other hand, Dana is a fucking idiot and most definitely doesn't think beyond his hurt feelings.



I'm never sure what we would expect the outcome of the judging to be if the UFC is, indeed, swinging fight outcomes with referees and judges. Maybe they knew GSP was close to retiring and just didn't care at that point. Who knows.