Would the UFC have wanted GSP to beat Hendricks?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
11,378
Reaction score
21,203
Another thread got me thinking about UFC fight fixing allegations in the context of UFC/Hendricks.

We all know Dana hated GSP and tried to fuck him over in different ways (including trying to steal his belt out of his locker room) because GSP did the terrible crime champs tend do of not letting themselves be pushed around (especially financially), so I tend to think they would have wanted him to lose.

On the other hand, they needed him for massive Canadian sales that have now dried up, so they would have wanted him to win.

On the other other hand, Dana is a fucking idiot and most definitely doesn't think beyond his hurt feelings.

I'm never sure what we would expect the outcome of the judging to be if the UFC is, indeed, swinging fight outcomes with referees and judges. Maybe they knew GSP was close to retiring and just didn't care at that point. Who knows.
 
tenor.gif
 
i'd assume they were pulling for GSP. hendricks wasn't exactly a big name or anything, and GSP was a bonafide legend at the end of an epic career. he might not have been american but he spoke good english and looked the part of the guy they wanted there. i don't remember the PPV numbers when he was headlining but i think they were pretty good, they were making money with him.
 
Hendricks gave away the fight. He admits he coasted round 5 , thinking he won... and lost 48-47.

You can blame bad judging or Hendricks fighting with 30% Fight IQ.

*** But Dana didn't hate GSP until he retired and didn't do the rematch.

And then retired again.
 
Last edited:
Dana White: "I'm a promoter, he's the biggest star I got. And I don't think he won that fucking fight. I want what's fair. I think the NSAC is atrocious. I think the governor needs to step in before they ruin our sport like boxing"

I dunno. He's an evil liar, so, we may never know what he means by this.
 
I think the fight was scored well. Hendricks clearly won rounds 2/4, GSP clearly won 3/5. Round 1 was a toss up and that's exactly how the scorecards were (identical from R2-R5, 2 judges in favor of Georges for R1, 1 in favor of Hendricks).
 
HHJ said:
They knew GSP was gonna leave.
Click to expand...

I was one of the posters in complete denial and attempted to combat these rumors before the fight.

A lot of people were talking about this.

Here is Bisping breaking down the fight before it happens, and he talks about it



Johnny was dropping guys. If UFC wanted someone to win, it's probably Pigg Pigg.
 
The UFC would have preferred GSP to win and continue defending the belt. He was great for business.

But since GSP was walking away, the UFC would have preferred Hendricks to win. Clear transfers of power (and hype) are also good for business.
 
Subline said:
I think the fight was scored well. Hendricks clearly won rounds 2/4, GSP clearly won 3/5. Round 1 was a toss up and that's exactly how the scorecards were (identical from R2-R5, 2 judges in favor of Georges for R1, 1 in favor of Hendricks).
Click to expand...
^^^^^^^ This guy gets it.


I think a lot of people scored the round for Hendricks because he did well and made GSP look mortal, but that round was extremely close and debatable.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Hendricks gave away the fight. He admits he coasted round 5 , thinking he won... and lost 48-47.

You can blame bad judging or Hendricks fighting with 30% Fight IQ.

*** But Dana didn't hate GSP until he retired and didn't do the rematch.

And then retired again.
Click to expand...
Dana knew GSP was going to do something before this.

Remember when Cejudo did the same thing. Dana was like "okaaaayyy"

With GSP he was absolutley furious. There's no way that just happened right then and there. Something had to be going on before that. Who knows what. But there had to have been problems before GSP's announcement.
 
If they knew GSP was walking away with 100% certainty, then yeah. They would have naturally wanted the torch to be passed to someone else.

I don't know why people keep insisting Dana White hated GSP lol. Yeah, Dana didn't like GSPs push back and negotiation tactics, but that's Dana White Man. Dana complains about every fighter to the media in a negative light when they try and negotiate. There's only a handful of people Dana really hate and GSP truly isn't one of them. If he was, GSP would have never fought for the middleweight belt
 
They would have liked Hendricks to win, because they knew he was going to take time off before the fight. GSP eluded to it, Dana Knew as well and said he's aware of the reason, Which dana affirmed was serious. So they'd have liked hendricks which is why Dana went so hardcore about how great hendricks is and how he won SO staunchly. He needed a guy to promote so he promoted hendricks because his fight with GSP was razor close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,236
Messages
56,247,609
Members
175,128
Latest member
Adventureseeker64

Share this page

Back
Top