Would love to get some feedback if anyone has a few minutes to listen to a song or 2





^ original funk song I wrote/played in Logic and added harmonica.









Harmonica solo over backing track

Recorded today.



With... interesting participation by nature.







Original dance music, let's say Trance adjacent.



I have a lot of original dance but this one is special to me because my daughter wrote the piano part which serves as the original skeleton/framework for the song.









Guns n Roses "November Rain" ending on piano











Another funk song.



I dig the instrumentation here.

I recorded live ukulele and harmonica and had a solid mix of keys tones and a retro ish sounding synth solo.



Interesting note:

I played the ukulele part with a broken arm.



Right humerus snapped in half during surgery to remove shoulder replacement. Recorded this a few weeks later. They couldn't set it or put any screws or anything because the replacement had been infected so any metal would attract the bacteria and then have no way to fight it off so my arm just stayed broken until the next surgery.



Also, as such, keys played with broken right arm too.