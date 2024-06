He can’t strike to save his life.



At HW most dudes are slow fatties that can’t wrestle, Almeida is a freak athlete with highly questionable traps lol.



So he can just beat everyone not top 10 at HW because it’s a shallow pool of unskilled grapplers.



But at LHW there are a lot of freaks on the sauce across the division that are lightning fast and dangerous standing where he can’t just easily get in on body locks or tip them over with low singles. The consequences for bad entries goes up and the ability of most opponents to be able to counter goes up.



With his skill set he’s good enough to be top 10 in either but the odds of him being sparked standing go up incredibly at LHW.



Just watch how he fights, he has no confidence in his ability to strike or take damage.