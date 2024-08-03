Television Would it be worth it for Netflix to greenlight some china based shows just to mess with its competition

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
283
Reaction score
106
The CCP is incredibly sensitive abut how it is depicted abroad, they might kick some studios out over it, yes it is that chaotic how they make the decisions about what movies to allow in.

You can make a China based show not in China and make it look great. Just use different cities with similar architecture. The marketing gimmick of real China stories, about hookers,schemers fighting for power and ethnic minorities could play well both sides of the political spectrum and abroad.

They already kinda burned a bridge with the first scene of the 3 Body Problem show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,240
Messages
55,965,186
Members
175,013
Latest member
Masoud25

Share this page

Back
Top