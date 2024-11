That would also be shit, if you want your money fight that's cool but don't hold up the division with it

At least DC did eventually fight a contender in Stipe with a rematch, however it did take a while for it to be booked due to Brock being very on/off with his comeback and DC dealing with a back injury



However if you want a money fight against someone who shouldn't be close to a title fight in your division, vacate the belt and make it happen without a title on the line

At the end of the day though, the UFC is the main one to blame for letting shit like this happen since they're in full control of the matchmaking