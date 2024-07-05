  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Would a modern fighter that is considered a "stand up specialist" beat Royce Gracie in a pure grappling match?

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack

Professional Expert
@purple
Joined
Jan 19, 2022
Messages
1,652
Reaction score
6,612
I'm thinking a fighter like Conor McGregor, Cyrill Gane or Alex Pereira. You may think this is a stupid question, but think about this: BJJ and its training have evolved tremendously since the early 1990s. All of the fighters today still train with top level coaches with access to knowledge and techniques that didn't exist 30 years ago. And while these guys may not look like world beaters against modern competition, when you put them up against a literal novice on the ground (like Gracie was facing), they suddenly look like Gordon Ryan. Look at McGregor sparring MMA with a boxer, doing basically whatever he wants with him.

 
Royce can still go on the mats, but it really depends on the ruleset and whether it’s gi or no gi
 
Nope. Royce is like a base set Charizard. Sure, he's not "good," by today's standards, but if you're giving him favorable stylistic matchups, like a modern Venusaur, one attack, or 30 minute round like Royce used to fight, would be tough for most to, forget win, but survive. Especially if they're not a super legend like Venusaur. (But I will second the notion that "ruleset" would be an important factor)

I'm a modern day purple belt that's probably got a 20 pound and year advantage on Royce, but there's no way in hell I'd be confident rolling with him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,202
Messages
55,806,736
Members
174,940
Latest member
Gabriel Afonso Elias

Share this page

Back
Top