Worst Performance of the Night?

David Tirelli, judge who was author of two horrible scorecards, Costa > Strickland (49-46) and Raposo > Lima (29-28)
Gaspar Oliver, referee who refused to punish a blatant headbutt from Joselyne Edwards, then arbitrarily called time on his own call of time during the Zaleski-Brown fight
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, a commentary team who exaggerated so many narratives last night they left the audience bewildered (bonus point to Din Thomas for a blatant and unprofessional attack on an official, which you'd never see in any other sport)
So who gets it? No, no fighters, all the surrounding cast lol
