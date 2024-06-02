Worst Performance of the Night?

Worst Performer at UFC 302?

  • David Tirelli (Judge)

    Votes: 7 53.8%

  • Gaspar Oliver (Referee)

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier (Announcers)

    Votes: 5 38.5%
  • Total voters
    13
Siver!

Siver!

Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
27,070
Reaction score
55,563
David Tirelli, judge who was author of two horrible scorecards, Costa > Strickland (49-46) and Raposo > Lima (29-28)

Gaspar Oliver, referee who refused to punish a blatant headbutt from Joselyne Edwards, then arbitrarily called time on his own call of time during the Zaleski-Brown fight

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, a commentary team who exaggerated so many narratives last night they left the audience bewildered (bonus point to Din Thomas for a blatant and unprofessional attack on an official, which you'd never see in any other sport)

So who gets it? No, no fighters, all the surrounding cast lol
 
pātrēärkē said:
Easily Joe and DC.

They waffled during the Strickland fight between him dominating, to it's close in the last round, to shock when the judges had it a split.
Click to expand...

I've gone for Tirelli.

I can see why you'd pick those two, but Tirelli 49-46 Costa WTF lol
 
